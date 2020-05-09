Man rescued from trestle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police prevented a man from jumping off the trestle at Chestnut and Magnolia streets Saturday morning, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Lt. Robert Walker.

About 10:49 a.m., a man wearing a hospital shirt and pants was sitting on the trestle.

As officers approached, he began to yell, “Stay away from me. Don’t come near.”

He did not seem to understand anything officers were telling him, Walker said.

The man leaped from the trestle and was hanging by a hand.

Officers quickly moved in and grabbed both arms. As they did so, he dangled his feet and jerked, Walker said.

Officers struggled to grab the man around the waist. Others held on to their fellow officers to keep them from being pulled off with the man.

When they were able to pull the man back onto the trestle, officers secured him in handcuffs and leg irons for his safety.

EMS arrived to transport him. An ODPS fire truck was summoned and personnel secured the man to a spine board and set him inside a "bucket” to slide him safely down the hillside.