Man rescued from trestle

Police prevented a man from jumping off the trestle at Chestnut and Magnolia streets Saturday morning, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Lt. Robert Walker.
About 10:49 a.m., a man wearing a hospital shirt and pants was sitting on the trestle.
As officers approached, he began to yell, “Stay away from me. Don’t come near.”
He did not seem to understand anything officers were telling him, Walker said.
The man leaped from the trestle and was hanging by a hand.
Officers quickly moved in and grabbed both arms. As they did so, he dangled his feet and jerked, Walker said.
Officers struggled to grab the man around the waist. Others held on to their fellow officers to keep them from being pulled off with the man.
When they were able to pull the man back onto the trestle, officers secured him in handcuffs and leg irons for his safety.
EMS arrived to transport him. An ODPS fire truck was summoned and personnel secured the man to a spine board and set him inside a "bucket” to slide him safely down the hillside.
The man was placed in emergency protective custody. He was transported to the Regional Medical Center and accompanied by an officer.
It was learned that he had just been released from a hospital, Walker said.
”I’m really proud of my guys. They did a really, really great job,” he said.
He noted that they did not know what all they had to deal with, but performed well in securing the man. Those on the trestle included Cpl. Maier, Detective Haynes, Sgt. Fairy, and Walker. Others were on the ground.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded as well and helped seal Chestnut and Magnolia streets. Officers also had a crowd of spectators to deal with.
ODPS Lt. Col. Ed Conner commended officers for their courage and restraint, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic since they put themselves at additional risk in getting the man down.
The incident came just days after a 54-year-old man was killed as he was walking on the tracks near McDonald’s at the intersection of Magnolia and John C. Calhoun Drive. That man was fatally struck by a train about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and died about an hour later at RMC. He was later identified as Xavier Reed, 54, formerly of Riggs Street, Orangeburg.
