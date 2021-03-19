Man rescued from back of dump truck in Orangeburg

While waiting on an ambulance to arrive, the man yelled, “I can walk!”

Medics arrived, checked the man’s vitals and then transported him to the Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

When officers asked the man what he was doing inside of the truck, he replied, “I was sleeping and I was cold,” the report states.

In an unrelated report, the owner of Smith’s 66 & Marine, located at 1692 Columbia Road, reported Thursday that someone stole an 8-by-10 foot black, wood-floored utility trailer from the business.

The thief cut and took the chain that secured the gate in front of where the trailer was parked.

The value of the trailer and chain is $1,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole an Apple iPad from a woman’s 2014 silver Mercedes that was parked at a Bamberg Road location in Orangeburg on Feb. 27.

The woman reported the theft on Wednesday after she was able to obtain the serial number for the device from the Orangeburg County School District school that issued the device to her daughter.

The value of the iPad is $500.

