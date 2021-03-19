Man rescued from back of dump truck in Orangeburg

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Officers rescued a 37-year-old man who was trapped inside of a dump trunk early Friday morning, according to an incident report.
The driver of the truck called police at 1:14 a.m. after he’d picked up a dumpster in the area of St. Matthews Road and Chestnut Street.
While he was sitting at a red traffic light at that intersection, he heard someone in the back of the truck “bamming and yelling, ‘Aye, help!’”
The driver wasn’t sure where the noise was coming from.
Once officers arrived, they also heard someone yelling, “Help!” multiple times.
The officers and driver relocated the truck to the city garage on Public Street and called for Orangeburg County EMS to be on standby while officers attempted to find the man in the truck.
The driver opened a door on the rear of truck. One of the officers saw a man inside.
The officer asked the man if he could walk. The man replied, “My head hurts.”
Officers then saw the man “struggling to stand up in the back of the dumpster truck, trying to find his way out,” the report states.
While waiting on an ambulance to arrive, the man yelled, “I can walk!”
Medics arrived, checked the man’s vitals and then transported him to the Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
When officers asked the man what he was doing inside of the truck, he replied, “I was sleeping and I was cold,” the report states.
In an unrelated report, the owner of Smith’s 66 & Marine, located at 1692 Columbia Road, reported Thursday that someone stole an 8-by-10 foot black, wood-floored utility trailer from the business.
The thief cut and took the chain that secured the gate in front of where the trailer was parked.
The value of the trailer and chain is $1,000.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole an Apple iPad from a woman’s 2014 silver Mercedes that was parked at a Bamberg Road location in Orangeburg on Feb. 27.
The woman reported the theft on Wednesday after she was able to obtain the serial number for the device from the Orangeburg County School District school that issued the device to her daughter.
The value of the iPad is $500.
