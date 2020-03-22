Man pleads guilty to third DUS

Dell Hoover Jr., 47, of 1143 Stevenson Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to third-offense driving under suspension and habitual traffic offender status.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 60 days at the OCDC and credited him for having already served two days there.
He’s allowed to serve his time on weekends.
In other Orangeburg County guilty pleas:
- Ronderick Antown James, 37, of 137 Laraleigh Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence and first-offense driving under suspension.
Dickson sentenced him to 30 days at the OCDC or pay a fine of $400 by June 18.
He credited James for having already served one day at the OCDC.
A grand jury indicted James on his original charges of second-offense driving under the influence less than .10 blood alcohol concentration and second-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of open container of beer of wine in a motor vehicle.
- Eric Grant, 50, of 235 Lakewood Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under the influence.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison and pay a fine of $2,100, suspended to five days and a fine of $1,100 and one year of probation.
He credited Grant for having already served three days at the OCDC.
Dickson also stipulated that Grant’s probation term may end after he pays his fine.
A grand jury indicted Grant on his original charge of third-offense driving under the influence less than .10 blood alcohol concentration.
- Corey Van Norris, 38, of 10682 Two Notch Road #4201, Elgin, pleaded guilty to forgery valued under $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
- Kyle Jeffery Sides, 24, of 266 Red Will Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to six months at an inpatient drug treatment program.
If Sides doesn’t complete the program, the court will issue a bench warrant for his arrest.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of first-degree burglary.
- Aaron De’Coby Profit, 25, of 192 Pedegree Lane, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, provided that after he serves 90 days at the OCDC, the sentence will be suspended to 18 months of probation.
Dickson is allowing him to serve his jail time on weekends.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charges of first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana and possession of a stolen pistol.
- Harry Lee Jones, 54, of 315 Ferris St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days the OCDC or pay a fine of $100 by May 22.
He credited Jones for having already served one day at the OCDC.
- Michael Antonio Brown, 129 Omega Court, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under suspension and hit-and-run property damage.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison or to pay a fine of $150 by May 21.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of first-offense uninsured motor vehicle.
