Man pleads guilty to third DUS

Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, provided that after he serves 90 days at the OCDC, the sentence will be suspended to 18 months of probation.

Dickson is allowing him to serve his jail time on weekends.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charges of first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana and possession of a stolen pistol.

Harry Lee Jones, 54, of 315 Ferris St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dickson sentenced him to 90 days the OCDC or pay a fine of $100 by May 22.

He credited Jones for having already served one day at the OCDC.

Michael Antonio Brown, 129 Omega Court, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under suspension and hit-and-run property damage.

Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison or to pay a fine of $150 by May 21.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of first-offense uninsured motor vehicle.

