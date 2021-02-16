Man on toilet robbed at gunpoint in Orangeburg motel

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A man was robbed at gunpoint while he was using the toilet in his motel room, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Slumberland Motel, located at 1440 Five Chop Road.
The man said he met a woman at a gas station and let her stay in the motel room because she had nowhere else to go.
While the man was in the bathroom, the woman allowed a gunman wearing a black ski mask and white hooded sweatshirt inside the motel room, the report said.
The gunman demanded cash from the man while the man was on the toilet.
The gunman also took the man’s clothes and cellphone.
The woman left with the gunman, the report said.
Hotel staff gave the man some clothes to wear. He called his parents to pick him up.
The value of the stolen items is $1,186.
In an unrelated report, a Bobby Street man reported on Sunday afternoon that someone stole his 2005 Honda Accord coupe.
The man last saw the vehicle on Feb. 12, before he left town. He said the vehicle was secured.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reported finding the unoccupied vehicle in the Edisto River earlier that morning.
The vehicle was valued at $2,000.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An Adden Street man reported on Monday afternoon that he last saw his mother’s navy blue Chrysler Sebring around 1 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was unsecured, according to an incident report.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle was discovered abandoned on a set of railroad tracks where a train struck it.
The collision occurred at Kato Bay Road and Okatie Firetown Road.
The vehicle was valued at $3,000.
