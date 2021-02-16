Man on toilet robbed at gunpoint in Orangeburg motel

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A man was robbed at gunpoint while he was using the toilet in his motel room, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Slumberland Motel, located at 1440 Five Chop Road.

The man said he met a woman at a gas station and let her stay in the motel room because she had nowhere else to go.

While the man was in the bathroom, the woman allowed a gunman wearing a black ski mask and white hooded sweatshirt inside the motel room, the report said.

The gunman demanded cash from the man while the man was on the toilet.

The gunman also took the man’s clothes and cellphone.

The woman left with the gunman, the report said.

Hotel staff gave the man some clothes to wear. He called his parents to pick him up.

The value of the stolen items is $1,186.

In an unrelated report, a Bobby Street man reported on Sunday afternoon that someone stole his 2005 Honda Accord coupe.