Man on bicycle killed on Stonewall Jackson Blvd. in hit-and-run

A bicyclist was killed in Orangeburg Tuesday evening in a hit-and-run.

Joseph Allen Thomas, 48, of West Columbia died of blunt-force injuries sustained when he was hit by a vehicle, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers received a call about a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a bicycle in the area of Stonewall Jackson Boulevard and Murray Road around 6 p.m., according to an ODPS incident report.

When officers arrived at the scene, a white male was seen on the shoulder of the southbound lane of Stonewall Jackson Boulevard between Murray Road and Lakeview Drive.

In addition, an orange mongoose bicycle was laying about 5 feet away from the body toward Lakeview Street, the report states.

A cell phone was also located in the roadway about 15 feet away from the victim and the victim's shoe was found in a ditch near Murray Road.

The victim was not breathing or showing any signs of life, according to the report.