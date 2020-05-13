Man on bicycle killed on Stonewall Jackson Blvd. in hit-and-run

A bicyclist was killed in Orangeburg Tuesday evening in a hit-and-run.
Joseph Allen Thomas, 48, of West Columbia died of blunt-force injuries sustained when he was hit by a vehicle, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers received a call about a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a bicycle in the area of Stonewall Jackson Boulevard and Murray Road around 6 p.m., according to an ODPS incident report.
When officers arrived at the scene, a white male was seen on the shoulder of the southbound lane of Stonewall Jackson Boulevard between Murray Road and Lakeview Drive.
In addition, an orange mongoose bicycle was laying about 5 feet away from the body toward Lakeview Street, the report states.
A cell phone was also located in the roadway about 15 feet away from the victim and the victim's shoe was found in a ditch near Murray Road.
The victim was not breathing or showing any signs of life, according to the report.
A motorist said he was traveling from Walmart and noticed an 18-wheeler truck traveling around the curve at a high rate of speed. The motorist said he stopped to render aid but did not see the truck hit the victim.
Another motorist said she was traveling on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard behind the 18-wheeler. She stated that when she saw the victim, she turned around and called public safety. The motorist also said she did not see the truck hit the victim.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
