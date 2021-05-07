A Beaufort County jury found a man not guilty of murder in a 2016 shooting death. He was represented by Orangeburg attorney Carl B. Grant.

Grant told The (Hilton Head) Island Packet newspaper in a May 2 story that Ishmael Rivers, 22, “Is obviously very happy that he was found not guilty of the charges. We’re just glad that the presumption of innocence is still alive and well in Beaufort County.”

In September 2016, the body of Benjamin Campbell, 61, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in Burton. The gun was never found.

Rivers faced the charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Campbell’s death, the Island Packet reported. He was found not guilty of both charges.

This marked the third effort to hold a trial for Rivers. In the first, a circuit judge granted Grant’s motion to dismiss because the jury pool didn’t have enough minorities. A circuit judge declared a mistrial in Rivers’ second trial.

