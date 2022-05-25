Man killed, suspect charged; Orangeburg County Sheriff: Shooting stemmed from dispute over pickle

A 22-year-old man was killed in a dispute over a pickle, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Earl Lakeith Shingle, 50, of 935 Sprinkle Ave., Orangeburg, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He’s accused of killing Nickel Tyrease Council, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ravenell alleges Shingle and Council were arguing over $1 spent on a pickle.

“This case is just senseless,” Ravenell said in a Wednesday interview.

He referred recent gun violence cases as “exhausting.”

“It takes away from all of the other things we have to do,” he said.

The shooting took place just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of 951 Woods St. in Orangeburg.

Someone called 911 to report Council was in the road. Two people transported Council in their car to the Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Deputies were patrolling a nearby area and were on the scene within seconds of the call, sheriff’s office Maj. Rene Williams said.

Deputies collected three spent shell casings that were near a small pool of blood in the yard of the Woods Street home.

Ravenell went to RMC after getting the call that two people were transporting Council there.

“This is a strain not only on the sheriff’s office, but on the Regional Medical Center,” he said.

“Those nurses who were trying to save his life. It’s like they’re putting their lives on the line, too,” Ravenell said.

Shingle appeared for his arraignment before Orangeburg County Magistrate Gary Doremus on Wednesday afternoon. A circuit court judge will have to decide if he can be released on bond at a later date.

If Shingle is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 2 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.