Man kicks way into Orangeburg woman’s apartment, steals $20

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone kicked their way into an Orangeburg woman’s apartment at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a police incident report.
A 61-year old woman was sleeping in her Glenfield Circle apartment when she awoke to find a strange man in her home.
She fled the apartment and went to a neighboring apartment to call law enforcement.
Police entered into the woman's apartment and did not find anyone there.
The woman said $20 was stolen from her bedside table near her Bible.
She told officers she did not want to stay at the residence because she was afraid.
The frame of the woman’s front door was split from the top to the bottom and the locking mechanism inside the door was broken.
A neighbor said he also woke up to someone kicking his door, but the person did not gain entry.
The neighbor described the man as a tall skinny black male with a beard, wearing a grey tank top and dark-colored pants.
Anyone with information on the robbery can reach ODPS at 803-531-4654.
In other reports:
• A bullet was fired into the O'Reilly Auto Parts on John C. Calhoun Drive Friday evening.
A noise was then heard in the back room of the business. Shop towels in the room had been hit. The exterior wall of the business revealed a small-caliber bullet had penetrated the business.
• Several gunshots were fired near Sir Williams Bar at the Orangeburg Mall on Friday night.
Police were informed that an altercation inside the bar was broken up.
Following the altercation, a man came to the parking lot and allegedly fired about eight or nine shots into the air with a handgun.
Another person also exited the bar carrying a black gun with a red laser, the report said. The person pointed it toward the parking lot but did not shoot.
The man who allegedly fired the weapon got into a black, 4-door Nissan, left the scene and then came back within minutes and fired about three to four more shots, the report said.
• A storage building behind Mama's Kountry Kitchen on John C. Calhoun Drive was broken into twice Saturday night.
The items stolen included boxes of Styrofoam food trays, napkins, cup lids, six 5-gallon buckets of dishwasher chemicals, two 5-gallon containers of cooking oil, containers of bleach and floor cleaner.
The items are valued at about $800 to $1,000.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man was attacked with a hammer Friday afternoon during an ongoing feud, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man said he was at an Ataria Street residence talking with a woman when another man across the street began yelling at him.
The man said he went to pet his favorite dog near the wood line of the property when the other man came up to him with the hammer, according to the report.
The man claimed the other man hit him with the hammer twice, so he ran into the residence and closed the door to keep the other man out of the house.
While the man didn’t seem to have any injuries, he had rust on his shirt where the hammer may have hit him, the report said. The man said he was hit on the right side of his body near the rib cage area.
In other incident reports:
• A pregnant Holly Hill woman needed medical attention early Sunday morning after she was allegedly assaulted by the father of her child, according to an incident report.
The woman alleged the man punched her with a closed fist in the face and her upper body.
She appeared to have a nasal fracture as well as facial trauma, according to the report. She also had a cut on her upper lip.
• A Cordova man said his 2004 gray Honda Accord was stolen while he was inside the Exxon gas station in Bowman Sunday night.
The keys were left in the running vehicle, the report said. The man was standing in line to buy a drink when he saw his vehicle being driven away.
The vehicle is valued at about $3,000.
• Someone stole a white 2013 Volkwagen Passat Sunday afternoon from the Enmarket gas station on St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.
The driver of the vehicle was inside the store paying for gas when the vehicle was stolen.
The vehicle is valued at $14,000.
• Someone broke into a Wayside Drive residence Friday night.
The thief stole about $2,270 worth of electronics and clothing.
