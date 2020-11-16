Man kicks way into Orangeburg woman’s apartment, steals $20

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man was attacked with a hammer Friday afternoon during an ongoing feud, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man said he was at an Ataria Street residence talking with a woman when another man across the street began yelling at him.

The man said he went to pet his favorite dog near the wood line of the property when the other man came up to him with the hammer, according to the report.

The man claimed the other man hit him with the hammer twice, so he ran into the residence and closed the door to keep the other man out of the house.

While the man didn’t seem to have any injuries, he had rust on his shirt where the hammer may have hit him, the report said. The man said he was hit on the right side of his body near the rib cage area.

In other incident reports:

• A pregnant Holly Hill woman needed medical attention early Sunday morning after she was allegedly assaulted by the father of her child, according to an incident report.

The woman alleged the man punched her with a closed fist in the face and her upper body.