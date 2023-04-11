A 37-year-old man was injured when he fell along the railroad tracks as a train rumbled by on Monday.

The incident occurred at about noon at the railroad tracks located at the intersection of Zan and Magnolia streets, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

When officers arrived, they saw a man “laying on the rocks next to the train tracks,” the report states.

An officer noted that the man didn’t have any identification card with him, but he was “known to law enforcement due to multiple infractions.”

The man wasn’t aware of what occurred and wanted to get up and leave the scene, the report states.

The officer reported that the man had “a dislocated hip and multiple lacerations upon his head.”

Orangeburg County EMS took the man to MUSC Health-Orangeburg for treatment.

The Norfolk Southern train conductor told officers that the 556-foot-long train, which consisted of eight cars attached, was traveling approximately 29 mph at the time of the incident.

The conductor told officers that he noticed the man walking alongside the southside outside rail near the left tie heads.

At that moment, the conductor sounded the train horn for approximately 37 seconds.

The normal length of time to sound the train horn warning is about 29 seconds, the report states.

The conductor said the man didn’t seem to move from the tracks when the horn sounded, so he applied the train’s emergency brakes.

Norfolk Southern police also responded to the scene to assess the situation.

The road was reopened two hours later.