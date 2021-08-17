Man injured in shooting; Orangeburg suspect charged with attempted murder

A 41-year-old man suffered minor injuries after a bullet grazed his left elbow and brushed by the side of his face early Sunday morning, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Robert L. Hayward, 42, of 804 Malibu Drive, Orangeburg, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The injured man called deputies to a Par Street residence around 4:23 a.m. Sunday.

He and Hayward had an altercation there, he said.

The injured man alleged Hayward pulled a handgun and pointed it in his face.

The injured man said he attempted to block the gun with his left arm as Hayward allegedly fired.

Orangeburg County EMS responded to the scene and treated his injuries.

Deputies found several shell casings in the roadway.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers located Hayward in a vehicle matching the description provided by dispatch.

Officers detained the occupants of the vehicle until deputies arrived.

If convicted, Hayward faces up to 35 years in prison.

