Man injured in shooting incident at Santee hotel

A 19-year-old Summerville man was injured in a June 6 shooting incident at a Santee hotel, according to a Santee Police Department incident report.

The man told officers that a bullet grazed his thigh while he was at the Clarion Inn, located at 123 Mall Street, just off of Old Number Six Highway.

Orangeburg County EMS treated the man at the scene.

A Santee police officer heard shots fired at 11:09 p.m. as he was parked at nearby hotel.

When the officer arrived at the entrance of the Clarion Inn, he noted “multiple vehicles fleeing the parking lot,” the Santee police report states.

He saw several people running from the hotel.

“There were cars going in every direction and it was not possible to determine any of the subjects at that time,” he wrote in his report.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to assist in clearing the building of any danger and to help collect evidence.

Multiple vehicles and a hotel window were damaged.