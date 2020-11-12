Man in custody following officer-involved shooting near Springfield

A man is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center following an officer-involved shooting near Springfield, although his role in the incident is still unclear.
The incident occurred Monday morning after Springfield police pursued a vehicle that was reported stolen. Shots were fired during a confrontation between a man and a Springfield police officer.
"We know shots were fired and we know the officer fired," S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby said.
SLED is investigating whether the man also fired a weapon. They believe he was the only occupant of the vehicle during the Springfield incident.
No injuries were reported.
John Williamson III, 136 Cherry Road, Barnwell, was taken into custody in Barnwell County without incident late Wednesday night.
He was taken to Aiken County where he faces a kidnapping charge in an Oct. 22 incident. Williamson is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.
According to arrest warrants in that incident, Williamson allegedly abducted a male victim by driving him away from the Aiken County Detention Center to another location in the county.
Williamson may also face additional charges related to the officer-involved shooting. SLED will issue the warrants once Aiken County issues their warrants, said Crosby.
The Orangeburg County incident was the 45th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. It is the first this year involving the Springfield Police Department.
