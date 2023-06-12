Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 57-year-old man was hospitalized for head injuries after a woman allegedly stomped his face and body last Thursday.

Tiffany Nicole Aiken, 31, of Mels Court, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Aiken allegedly tried to enter the man’s Rome Street home. The man stood in the doorway to try and stop her, an incident report said.

Aiken allegedly struck the man, causing him to fall to the floor. A warrant claims she then “used her feet to stomp” the man’s face and body.

Officers reported there was a “copious amount of blood all over the lower portion” of the man’s face “pooling onto the floor behind his head and neck area.”

They described him as “somewhat alert and conscious.”

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to MUSC-Orangeburg for evaluation. He was then taken to MUSC in Charleston for further treatment.

He sustained multiple injuries, including bleeding in his brain, a fractured sternum, fractured nasal septum and a dislocated jaw. His eyes were swollen shut.

ODPS redacted a portion of the warrant and incident report which told of additional injuries.

A supplemental report claims that Aiken wasn’t able to attend her Friday bond hearing “because she was still high.”

If convicted, Aiken faces up to 20 years in prison

In other reports:

• Officers and fire engineers rescued a kitten from a storm drain in the middle of the night on Friday.

A customer at McDonald’s, located at 706 John C. Calhoun Drive, called police at 12:50 a.m. when she heard the sound of a kitten crying.

She determined that the kitten was in a nearby storm drain.

Engineers removed the metal cover from the storm drain and rescued the orange kitten.

A customer in the drive-thru told officers that she would take the kitten. Officers released the kitten to her.

• Employees of Creston Dental, located at 1350 Chestnut Street, reported Friday that $1,896 was missing from the cash drawer.

• Officers collected nine spent shell casings in the middle of Riggs Street after a concerned citizen reported hearing gunshots fired around 6 p.m. Saturday.

An officer asked a mother and her young son who were walking nearby if they heard any gunshots.

The mother allegedly told the officer that she was upstairs listening to the radio and didn’t hear anything.

“Mom, it was a blue car driving fast down the road,” the son said, according to the officer.

The mother allegedly replied, “Come on, boy, we didn’t hear anything” and the pair walked off, the report states.

Two ladies who live in a Fletcher Street home told the officer that they were in the backyard drinking with a friend when they heard gunshots.

At that point, the ladies went inside the house, they said.

They heard a vehicle drive fast down the street, the report states.

• Someone broke into a man’s 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, parked at 1225 Orangeburg Mall Circle.

The driver’s side window was shattered.

Items stolen from the truck include: a Coach book bag, a Coach wallet that contained $700 and two pairs of Versace sunglasses. The thief left a third pair of Versace sunglasses behind.

The value of the stolen items is $2,150.

The theft was reported Sunday.