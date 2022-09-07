Man guilty of stealing SCSU football tickets

A contracted security guard has pleaded guilty to stealing South Carolina State University football tickets.

Ja’Quevion Thomarius Govan, 20, with addresses in Denmark and Norway, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and carrying a weapon on school property.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced Govan under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered Govan to attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps and to obtain his GED.

She gave Govan credit for having already served 68 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The charges stem from two related incidents.

On Oct. 16, 2021, Govan stole 64 tickets for the S.C. State vs. Morgan State game and sold the tickets.

When he turned himself in to S.C. State police on Nov. 1, 2021, officers found a firearm in his vehicle.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Handy Miles III, 25, of 144 Otago Way, West Columbia, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act, suspended to 18 months of probation.

He ordered Miles to complete his associates degree and gave him credit for already serving one day in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Miles’ charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

• Michael Clemettis Murphy, 29, of 705 Mels Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to nine months of probation.

• Victoria Caitlyn Probst, 26, of 497 Old Cedartown Road, Rockmart, Georgia, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence .10.

She was originally charged with second-offense DUI .10 but less than .16, but pleaded guilty to first-offense DUI .10 instead.

Dickson sentenced her to time served.

• Jacques Blaine Ray, 34, of 797 Nance Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-offense possession of a scheduled drug and one count each of first-offense manufacturing/distribution of cocaine base and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

He was originally charged with second-offense manufacturing/distribution of cocaine base, but pleaded guilty to first-offense manufacturing/distribution of cocaine base instead.

Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: possession of a stolen pistol, first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, first-offense manufacturing cocaine base and first-offense manufacturing methamphetamine.

• Cameron William Ryant, 25, of 553 Lake Edisto Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and battery.

He was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and battery instead.

Dickson sentenced him to time served of 589 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

• Tyree Sayvon Tyler, 24, of 111 Spruce Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed two years, suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Tyler credit for having already served one day in jail.

• David Ethan Amaker, 29, of 3720 Bochette Boulevard, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine.

Circuit Judge Kristi F. Curtis sentenced him to 30 days in jail, stipulating he’s allowed to serve his term on weekends only.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of second-degree harassment.