Man guilty of shooting woman in face; Orangeburg man sentenced to eight years

A 35-year-old Orangeburg man is serving an 8-year prison term for shooting a woman in the face.

Tony Shavor Haynes, of 189 Faglier Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and first-degree assault and battery.

He was originally charged with attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to eight years in prison.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: two counts of possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and one count each of identity fraud and possession of a stolen pistol.

Haynes’ assault charge stems from a Dec. 3, 2019 incident.

A woman told Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies that she and her boyfriend were lying in bed when Haynes entered the bedroom and began to argue about something.

Haynes then “got in her face” and pulled a gun, which he pointed down toward the bed, according to the incident report.

The woman’s boyfriend claimed that when Haynes pointed the gun at the woman, he got up and tried to move Haynes back.

The boyfriend claimed that’s when the gun fired.

The charges of armed robbery, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a stolen pistol stem from an April 19, 2019 incident on Goff Avenue in Orangeburg.

Warrants claimed Haynes went to a man’s residence, took his gun from him and then robbed him of $338.

In other recent pleas:

• Clarence Gailyard, 59, of 1200 Jasper Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence less than .10 blood alcohol concentration and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

He was originally charged with second-offense driving under the influence less than .10 blood alcohol concentration, but pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence less than .10 blood alcohol concentration instead.

Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: second-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, hit-and-run with property damage, first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

• Danny Lewis Headden, 45, of 626 Macedonia Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

He was originally charged with attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for 10 years, suspended to five years of probation.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and malicious injury to personal property.

• Christopher Jeremy Hiott, 40, of 90 Plantation Lane, Walterboro, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for 18 months, suspended to probation for nine months.

• Bobby Earl Hutto, 59, of 1042 Vice Road, Cameron, pleaded guilty to second-offense DUI less than .10.

He was originally charged with third-offense DUI less than .10, but pleaded guilty to second-offense DUI less than .10 instead.

Dickson sentenced him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center for 60 days, suspended to probation for one year.

He gave Hutto credit for having already served three days in jail.

• Wyneesiah Lakyra King, 24, of 115 Society Road, Williston, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Dickson sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act to time served, suspended to nine months of probation.

He gave King credit for having already spent one day in jail.

• Charles Thomas Krupa, 45, of 424 Riley Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

He was originally charged with second-degree domestic violence, but pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence instead.

Dickson sentenced him to jail and gave him credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed Krupa’s charge of financial transaction card fraud valued at less than $500 in a six-month period.