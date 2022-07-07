Man guilty of sexually abusing girl in Orangeburg County

A St. George man will spend the next 16 years in prison after he admitted he sexually abused a girl in Orangeburg County.

Antonio Bethea Rasberry, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.

Circuit Judge R. Markley Dennis sentenced Rasberry to 20 years in prison, suspended to 16 years instead, during a recent term of court in Orangeburg County.

Dennis gave Rasberry credit for having already served 250 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

A minor accused Rasberry of engaging in a sex act with her without her consent.

The girl told her mother that the sex abuse began when she was 13.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Henry Clay Golson, 50, of 110 Robinson Court, Gaston, pleaded guilty to two counts of enhanced shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less.

Dennis sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Detroit Javwin Goodwin, 23, of 474 Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Dennis sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to 18 months of probation.

• Jeremiah N. Haynes, 31, of 123 Licorice Lane, Elloree, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, open container of alcohol, first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Dennis sentenced him to four days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Robert Lewis Henderson, 31, of 1406 Glenfield Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.

He was originally charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, but he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice instead.

Dennis sentenced him to one month in jail and gave him credit him for time served.

• Xaviar Jamal Keitt, 35, 172 Cloverdale Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Dennis sentenced him to pay a $100 fine or serve 30 days in jail.

At the discretion of prosecutors, Keitt’s charge of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony was dismissed.

• Joshua Jelil Legree, 30, of 123 Army Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Dennis sentenced him to three years in prison. After he serves 90 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to two years of probation.

Dennis also ordered Legree to complete 60 hours of public service employment, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and not to violate any of the conditions of his probation.

At the discretion of prosecutors, Legree had the following charges dismissed: leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle on a highway without registration and license due to delinquency, loitering, operating a vehicle which is not registered and licensed, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle and first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

• Ramon Charles Otey, 35, of 2180 Pineridge Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary.

Dennis sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Fleton Luke Sarren, 44, of 1 Happy Valley Drive, Unalakleet, Alaska, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure.

Dennis sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Joe Patrick Simpson, 30, of 5822 Freedom Road, Branchville, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol.

Simpson was originally charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, but pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol instead.

Dennis sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.