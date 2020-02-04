A Neeses man is serving prison time after he admitted using pepper spray on his girlfriend, their 9-month-old son and the girlfriend’s 3-year-old child.
Stephane Dalegrand, 35, of 128 Clark Road, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence, first-degree domestic violence and unlawful neglect of a child on Jan. 9.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to prison for four years.
He also ordered Dalegrand to complete a batterer’s treatment program.
According to the S.C. Department of Corrections, his projected parole eligibility date is Aug. 29, 2020 and his projected release date is Oct. 1, 2021.
A grand jury indicted Dalegrand on an additional charge of first-degree domestic violence, but he pleaded to the lesser charge of second-degree domestic violence instead.
When Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers responded to a Columbia Road apartment on Oct. 25, 2018, Dalegrand approached them while holding the 9-month-old boy.
Dalegrand told officers that he and the children’s mother had an argument and he discharged pepper spray inside where she and the children were present.
When officers entered the apartment, they were overcome with the burn of pepper spray, the incident report states.
The girlfriend’s eyes were swollen and irritated, officers noted.
The children were coughing and had nasal discharges consistent with the effects of pepper spray.
The girlfriend told officers that she attempted to contact law enforcement earlier when she and Dalegrand were having a heated argument, but he stopped her from exiting the apartment to seek help.
The argument intensified while she held their 9-month-old son, the girlfriend told officers.
Dalegrand removed the pepper spray from the girlfriend’s keychain and sprayed it at her.
In other guilty pleas:
• Shamelle Diquan Rivers, 24, of 889 Rivelon Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun, first-offense possession of cocaine and two counts of first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison and gave him credit for having already served 231 days in jail.
As part of Rivers’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury, first-offense manufacture/distribution, etc. of cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within close proximity to a school, first-offense possession of a narcotic and second or subsequent offense of possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana.
• Latwayne Lamar Sumpter, 31, of 116 Redglobe Court, Vance, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under the influence with a .10 blood alcohol concentration.
Dickson sentenced him to prison for one year and a $2,100 fine, suspend to five days of weekend jail time and a $1,100 fine.
As part of Sumpter’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charges of third or subsequent driving under suspension, failure to surrender driver’s license when required after conviction and second or subsequent offense failure to stop for blue light.
• Kenneth Nathaniel Kinsey, 65, of 1770 Saxon Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Dickson sentenced him to 18 months in prison, suspended to nine months of probation.
He gave Kinsey credit for having already served nine days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
• Corijion Demonte Williams, 27, of 1120 Wolfe Trail #224, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of molly.
Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended to nine months of probation.
He gave Williams credit for having already served five days in jail.
• John Lorenzo Thompson, 43, of 533 Bayne Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in property damage and first-offense driving under suspension.
Dickson sentenced him to two terms of 30 days in jail or a $200 fine. The terms are to run consecutively.
Dickson gave him credit for having already served one day.
• Scotty Latroy Green, 33, of 20444 Heritage Highway, Denmark, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of crack cocaine and first-offense possession of eutylone.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Timothy Cokley, 55, of 4513 Saint Matthews Road, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
A grand jury indicted Cokley on the charge of second-degree assault and battery.
• Henry Clay Simmons III, 40, of 5519 Charleston Highway, Bowman, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a pistol.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Joseph Alton Coker, 29, of 185 Sail Fish Court, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary and petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison suspended to five years of probation.
He stipulated that Coker’s probation may end after 30 months if his drug treatment program is deemed successful.
Dickson ordered him to comply with treatment through the Dawn Center’s suboxone program.
Under prosecutorial discretion, an assistant solicitor dismissed Coker’s charge of malicious injury to real property.
• Devonta Art Jefferson, 20, no address provided, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison or a fine of $120.
• Rodney Shykeem Kinard, 20, of 103 Goldenleaf Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail.
He’s allowing Kinard to serve his time on weekends.
