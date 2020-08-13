Man guilty of Orangeburg County carjacking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Gadsden man will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to a Jan. 1, 2020 carjacking.

Lamar Barnes, 29, of 925 Goodwin Way, admitted last month that he took a woman’s car by force as she was giving him a ride to her parents’ house.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Barnes to 30 months in prison and revoked his probation. He gave Barnes credit for having already served 210 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

As part of Barnes’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Barnes was released from prison 12 hours before the carjacking. He had been serving time for a separate incident which involved taking a car and an assault, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

In other guilty pleas:

• Jessica Erin Hoover, 35, of 4034 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Dickson sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

He stipulated that her probation term may end early if she has approval of and satisfaction with her drug treatment program.