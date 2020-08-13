Man guilty of Orangeburg County carjacking

A Gadsden man will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to a Jan. 1, 2020 carjacking.
Lamar Barnes, 29, of 925 Goodwin Way, admitted last month that he took a woman’s car by force as she was giving him a ride to her parents’ house.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Barnes to 30 months in prison and revoked his probation. He gave Barnes credit for having already served 210 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
As part of Barnes’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.
Barnes was released from prison 12 hours before the carjacking. He had been serving time for a separate incident which involved taking a car and an assault, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
In other guilty pleas:
• Jessica Erin Hoover, 35, of 4034 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Dickson sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He stipulated that her probation term may end early if she has approval of and satisfaction with her drug treatment program.
• Selik Grequan Johnson, 20, of 819 Newman Street, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving property damage.
The incident took place on Oct. 12, 2019.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He also ordered Johnson to pay restitution and stipulated that his probation term may end after six months if his probation officer recommends it.
• Jevante Demetrius Thompson, 20, of 591 Felder Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed two years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
His indictments accuse him of possessing a stolen 2017 Carry On 7-by-18 foot dual-axle trailer and a stolen 2009 Honda TRX420 four-wheeler on Jan. 21, 2020.
• David Malieek Robinson, 23, of 1330 Aristocrat Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to breach of peace.
Dickson sentenced him to 30 days at the OCDC or a $100 fine.
He was originally charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun.
• Matthew James Osgood, 40, of 6950 Middleton Avenue, St. Augustine, Florida, pleaded guilty to reckless driving.
Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail or a $200 fine.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: transporting alcohol with a broken seal, seatbelt violation and first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.
• Kenneth Way, 56, of 308 Wren Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less.
Dickson sentenced him to time served, giving him credit for 25 days in jail.
He stole two packs of sausage from a Family Dollar store on Dec. 6, 2019.
He was originally charged with shoplifting with enhancement for third or subsequent offense.
As part of Way’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of resisting arrest.
