Man guilty of killing girlfriend in Calhoun County; murderer will spend life in prison

A Calhoun County jury took less than two hours on Wednesday to convict Charles Antwan Smalls, 41, of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Circuit Judge Kristi Curtis sentenced Smalls to life in prison.

Smalls shot and killed his girlfriend, 29-year-old Breanna Deshae Lopez Fludd, in the back corner of Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, located at 4848 Old State Road, on July 24, 2020.

Smalls left Fludd’s body in the cemetery before driving away with her two children in the backseat of his car, 1st Circuit Senior Litigation Counsel David Osborne said.

The children were 7 and 5 at the time.

During Smalls’ trial, the oldest child testified that he saw Smalls shoot and kill his mother.

Osborne said he could not be more proud of the child, who is now 9, “for testifying and identifying the man who gunned down his mother.”

Osborne told the jury that Smalls shot at Fludd seven times, hitting her at least four times.

Fludd’s son testified that his mother took off running and Smalls continued to shoot, Osborne said.

Osborne said the child’s testimony matched evidence collected at the scene by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

“There were two groups of shell casings,” Osborne said. One group contained four and the other contained three.

When the CCSO arrested Smalls, they found multiple ammunition magazines in his car, Osborne said.

A magazine found under the driver’s seat could fit up to 27 .45-caliber bullets.

The magazine was missing five bullets, Osborne said.

Gunpowder residue was detected on Smalls’ shorts, shirt and shoes at the time of his arrest, Osborne said.

Investigators also collected a cigarette butt from the cemetery. That cigarette butt contained Smalls’ DNA, Osborne said.

Fludd’s children provided clues early in the case which led investigators to their mother’s body.

The children were due to stay with Fludd’s mother, Betty Fludd, on the night of July 24, 2020.

Smalls and the children met his mother in Calhoun County around 8 p.m. Smalls left the location.

He left the children with his mother, then Betty Fludd picked up the children there, according to a CCSO incident report.

One of the children asked Betty Fludd, “Is my mommy dead?” according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

This prompted her to report her daughter’s disappearance to law enforcement at 11:30 p.m.

Her daughter lived with a relative in Orangeburg.

One child told Betty Fludd that Breanna Fludd and Smalls had been fighting.

The child also told her that Smalls “pushed her mother out the car at a church and her mother was lying on the ground face down and looked dead.”

Deputies then reached out to Smalls’ mother.

She described the location of the church, in Calhoun County, where they usually meet.

She said Smalls told her that he left Breanna Fludd at a church, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies then began to check multiple churches and graveyards along Old State Road.

They discovered Breanna Fludd’s lifeless body at the left rear corner of Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

She was wearing a white shirt, orange shorts and a black face mask. She was face down on the ground near the tree line, the report states

Next to her was a purse and a pair of slide sandals.

Smalls didn’t say anything in court prior to sentencing on Wednesday, Osborne said. Smalls also did not reveal any motive for killing Breanna Fludd.

Smalls was represented by Charleston attorney Eduardo Curry in the trial, which began Monday.