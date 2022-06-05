Man guilty of killing another in Calhoun County; sentence: 27 years

A Swansea man has been sentenced to almost three decades in prison for killing another man in Calhoun County.

Jason Harris Peele, 35, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Peele also entered an Alford plea on the charge of armed robbery. An Alford Plea allows a suspect to agree that a jury would likely find him guilty, but without actually admitting guilt.

Dickson sentenced Peele to 27 years in prison on both charges. Peele will serve the terms at the same time.

Peele was given credit for having already served 608 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Peele, of 937 Hydrick Road, killed 45-year-old James Adams Geiger, of Swansea, back on Sept. 13, 2020.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office originally charged Peele with murder, but he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead.

As part of Peele’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-offense distribution of methamphetamine.

First Circuit Deputy Solicitor Tommy Scott said Peele and Geiger knew each other through the buying and selling of narcotic drugs.

Peele claimed Geiger “was getting ready to attack him with a wrench and acted in self-defense,” Scott said.

“However, I think the physical evidence at the scene would’ve disproved his allegation,” Scott added.

Peele’s nephew, Logan Robert Givens, 20, of 137 Dry Swamp Road, Cordova, is facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to armed robbery.

Warrants allege Givens was waiting in a vehicle when Peele went into Geiger’s workshop.

Givens heard several gunshots, warrants claim. Peele returned to the vehicle, saying “Go! Go! Go!”

Givens allegedly accepted $100 for transporting Peele and helping him burn his clothes.

When deputies took Peele into custody, they found $341 hidden in a sock.

At the time of Peele’s arrest, Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said, “It appears that this whole situation began with an apparent dispute over money.”

Peele filed an appeal following Dickson’s sentencing.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• William Jerome Fogle, 60, of 129 Stairwell Court, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration less than .10.

Circuit Judge R. Farrell Cothran sentenced him to serve one year in prison or a fine of $1,100 and three years of probation.

Cothran stipulated that Fogle may serve his jail time on weekends. He gave Fogle credit for having already spent one day in jail.

A warrant originally charged Fogle with third-offense driving under the influence, refused test, but he pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration less than .10.

• Samson Lee Green, 31, of 274 Broad Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled drug, unlawful possession of a pistol and financial transaction card fraud $500 or less during a six-month period.

Cothran sentenced him to 90 days in jail.

He’s allowing Green to serve time on weekends.

• Dalonta Jamall Hayward, 31, of 609 Maple Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense, third-degree burglary.

Cothran sentenced him to prison for five years. After he serves 260 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.

Cothran also ordered Hayward to pay restitution.

• Jewel Nichole Hill, 38, of 122 Pine Hill Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Cothran sentenced her to prison for four years, suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered her to pay restitution.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.