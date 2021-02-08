Man guilty of heroin, ecstasy charges

An Orangeburg man has pleaded guilty to heroin and ecstasy charges.
Cordarrell O’Brian Williams, 31, of 1105 Judicial Circle, pleaded guilty last week to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a handgun, first-offense possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (heroin) and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (ecstasy).
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison. After he serves 90 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.
Dickson allowed Williams to begin serving his jail time on weekends beginning Feb. 5.
In other reports:
• Kurt Vongraff, 78, of 126 Dry Swamp Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison. He gave him credit for time served and suspended his sentence to one year of probation.
He also ordered Vongraff to pay restitution.
Prosecutors dismissed Vongraff’s charge of malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Vongraff originally faced the charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, but pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery instead.
• Howard James Roe Jr., 45, of 333 Cherry Hill Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center or a $100 fine.
