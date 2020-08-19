Man guilty of barbershop robbery in Orangeburg

A Hollywood man has pleaded guilty to robbing an Orangeburg barbershop last year.
Treshawn William Green, 25, of 8042 Oakville Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery before Circuit Judge DeAndrea G. Benjamin earlier this month.
She sentenced him to seven years in prison. He was given credit for having already served 285 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Green’s two kidnapping charges.
Charges against his co-defendant, Tyrone Rashad Brown, 29, of 8369 Sugar Hill Road, Hollywood, are pending. He’s facing the same charges: two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping.
The robbery occurred at Kleen Kutz barbershop on Belleville Road around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 2019.
The two barbers there told Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies that the two men entered the business.
Barbers said one of the men held them at gunpoint while the other man took items from them.
One of the men patted one of the barbers down, but didn’t feel the weapon the barber had tucked in his waistband.
As the men left the barbershop, they told the barbers, “Y’all boys have a nice day,” according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
One of the barbers fired multiple times at a cream-colored Chrysler 300, according to the report.
Moments later, a man called 911 and said he was on the way to the Regional Medical Center because a friend had been shot.
This past January, investigators took Brown into custody after he was released from the hospital. He remains in jail awaiting trial.
In other pleas:
• Frederick Rashawn McClatchie, 29, of 143 Noel Drive, Vance, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
Benjamin sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
She ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
She stipulated that his probation may end early once he completes drug treatment.
• Shakieria Navonna Ruth, 27, of 305 Representative Drive, Ridgeland, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.
Benjamin sentenced her to 30 days in jail and gave her credit for time served.
• Richard Edwin Adams, 46, of 607 Lyons Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Benjamin sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to 18 months of probation.
She ordered him to complete a batterer’s treatment program and substance abuse counseling.
She stipulated that his probation may end early upon his completion of the batterer’s treatment program.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.