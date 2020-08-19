Man guilty of barbershop robbery in Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Hollywood man has pleaded guilty to robbing an Orangeburg barbershop last year.

Treshawn William Green, 25, of 8042 Oakville Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery before Circuit Judge DeAndrea G. Benjamin earlier this month.

She sentenced him to seven years in prison. He was given credit for having already served 285 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Green’s two kidnapping charges.

Charges against his co-defendant, Tyrone Rashad Brown, 29, of 8369 Sugar Hill Road, Hollywood, are pending. He’s facing the same charges: two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping.

The robbery occurred at Kleen Kutz barbershop on Belleville Road around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 2019.

The two barbers there told Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies that the two men entered the business.

Barbers said one of the men held them at gunpoint while the other man took items from them.

One of the men patted one of the barbers down, but didn’t feel the weapon the barber had tucked in his waistband.