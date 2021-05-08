Man guilty of attempted armed robbery in Orangeburg

Green also faced two counts of kidnapping, but prosecutors dismissed those charges as part of his plea deal.

The robbery occurred at Kleen Kutz barbershop on Belleville Road around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 2019.

The two barbers there told Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies that two men entered the business.

One of the men held them at gunpoint while the other man took items from them.

One of the men patted one of the barbers down, but didn’t feel the weapon the barber had tucked in his waistband.

As the men left the barbershop, they told the barbers, “Y’all boys have a nice day,” according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

One of the barbers fired multiple times at a cream-colored Chrysler 300, according to the report.

Moments later, a man called 911 and said he was on the way to the Regional Medical Center because a friend had been shot.

In January 2020, investigators took Brown into custody after he was released from the hospital.

