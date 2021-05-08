Man guilty of attempted armed robbery in Orangeburg

A 29-year-old Hollywood man will serve seven years under strict home detention, including GPS monitoring, after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the 2019 robbery of an Orangeburg barbershop.
Tyrone Rashad Brown, of 8369 Sugar Hill Road, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of attempted armed robbery. Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him in April for the crime.
Dickson sentenced Brown to seven years of home detention, with GPS monitoring, allowing him only to leave for medical treatment. His probation officer may request a review of the sentence after two years.
Dickson gave Brown credit for having already served one day at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A grand jury indicted Brown on his original charges of armed robbery, but he pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery instead.
He also faced two counts of kidnapping, but prosecutors dismissed those charges as part of Brown’s plea deal.
Brown’s co-defendant, Treshawn William Green, 26, of 8042 Oakville Road, Hollywood, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery in August 2020.
Circuit Judge DeAndrea G. Benjamin sentenced him to seven years in prison, giving him credit him for having already served 285 days in jail.
Green also faced two counts of kidnapping, but prosecutors dismissed those charges as part of his plea deal.
The robbery occurred at Kleen Kutz barbershop on Belleville Road around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 2019.
The two barbers there told Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies that two men entered the business.
One of the men held them at gunpoint while the other man took items from them.
One of the men patted one of the barbers down, but didn’t feel the weapon the barber had tucked in his waistband.
As the men left the barbershop, they told the barbers, “Y’all boys have a nice day,” according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
One of the barbers fired multiple times at a cream-colored Chrysler 300, according to the report.
Moments later, a man called 911 and said he was on the way to the Regional Medical Center because a friend had been shot.
In January 2020, investigators took Brown into custody after he was released from the hospital.
In other guilty pleas:
• Michael Lavern Williams, 29, of 876 Calvary Church Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
A restitution hearing is expected to take place in mid-May.
• Nathaniel Derrick Brown, 50, of 1107 Lancaster Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent offense failure to register as a sex offender.
Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, giving him credit for having already served 30 days in jail.
According to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division Sex Offender Registry, Brown has a Dec. 17, 1992 conviction for third-degree criminal sexual conduct and a July 28, 2005 conviction for kidnapping.
• Quincy James Smith III, 33, of 205 Oakmont Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.
Dickson sentenced him to time served of 177 days in jail.
• Ralphael Raenarde Moore, 42, of 4940 North Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to pay a $100 fine or report to jail for 90 days.
