Man guilty of assaulting woman, teen in Orangeburg; children escaped through window

A 46-year-old man is in prison for an attack on a woman and her children in Orangeburg.

Alfred Freddie Murray, of 203 W. Frederick Street #2, Barstow, California, pleaded guilty recently to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor sentenced him to 20 years in prison. After he serves six years, the remainder of his term can be suspended to four years of probation.

Taylor gave Murray credit for having already served 227 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Murray’s charges stem from an April 3, 2022 incident.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety accused Murray of beating a woman and threatening her and her children with a knife.

Warrants also claimed Murray punched the woman’s 18-year-old daughter repeatedly.

The 18-year-old managed to flee the residence with her brothers – ages 13 and 9 – through a bedroom window and call for help, according to an incident report.

Murray was on probation for second-degree domestic violence stemming from a Lexington County incident when he was arrested on the Orangeburg charges.

In other recent guilty pleas at the Orangeburg County Courthouse:

• Antonio Fludd, 43, of 111 Utaff Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison, provided that after he serves 132 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to three years of probation.

He gave Fludd credit for having already served 132 days in jail.

• Antetshia Renee Graham, 30, of 3625 Faulling Springs Road, Unit D, Charleston, pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery.

Taylor sentenced her to five years, provided that after she served 45 days, the remainder of her sentence would be suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Graham credit for having already served 45 days in jail.

• Xavier Rashad Hayward, 32, of 2638 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for three years, provided that after he served one day, the remainder of his term would be suspended to two years of probation.

Taylor ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling. He must coordinate visits with his children through a third party, not through the victim.

• David Hill, 32, of 677 Anderson Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served 24 days there.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: shoplifting valued $2,000 or less, open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and giving false information to law enforcement.

• Jewel Nichole Hill, 39, of 421 Dulton Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less with enhancement.

Taylor sentenced her to 146 days in jail and gave her credit for having already served that time there.

• Pauline McAllister, 68, of 765 Carroll Street, Elloree, pleaded guilty to forgery valued less than $10,000.

Taylor sentenced her to three years in prison, provided that after she served one day, the remainder of the term would be suspended to three years of probation.

He gave her credit for having already served one day in jail.

He also ordered McAllister’s S.C. Probation, Parole and Pardon Services supervision to be waived.