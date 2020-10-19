Man guilty in SCSU shooting; two students injured in incident

An Orangeburg man who shot two women in their legs on the campus of South Carolina State University has been sentenced to probation.
Joshuaa Brionn Jarrett Collier, 23, of Bill Salley Road, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree assault and battery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and carrying a weapon on school property.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act to no more than three years, suspended to two years of probation.
He also ordered Collier not to have any negative contact with law enforcement.
On Sept. 20, 2019, an S.C. State student and a Claflin University student were injured when Collier opened fire near Building K of the Hugine Suites Housing Complex, a co-ed dormitory for upperclassmen.
The shooting stemmed from an off-campus dispute.
In May 2018, Collier pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary. A judge sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years.
Also in 2018, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers charged Collier with possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carrying of a pistol and first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
Online court records show that he didn’t appear for scheduled hearings related to those charges.
Prosecutors dropped those charges when he pleaded guilty in the shooting.
In other pleas:
• Demetruis Cartis Hampton, 35, of 509 Breezy Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison. After he serves 90 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to two years of probation.
He gave Hampton credit for having already service two days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
He’s allowing Hampton to serve his jail time on weekends.
• Deborah English, 55, of 737 Ginglis Way, Mt. Pleasant, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure.
Dickson sentenced her to 90 days in jail, suspended to six months of probation. He gave her credit for having already served two days in jail.
He stipulated that she’s not required to register as a sex offender.
• Larry McCain Jr., 50, of 1936 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to forgery valued less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He also gave him credit for the time he’s served in jail since Nov. 21, 2017.
McCain is also required to pay restitution and his probation term may end early if he pays the restitution in full.
