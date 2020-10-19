Man guilty in SCSU shooting; two students injured in incident

An Orangeburg man who shot two women in their legs on the campus of South Carolina State University has been sentenced to probation.

Joshuaa Brionn Jarrett Collier, 23, of Bill Salley Road, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree assault and battery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and carrying a weapon on school property.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act to no more than three years, suspended to two years of probation.

He also ordered Collier not to have any negative contact with law enforcement.

On Sept. 20, 2019, an S.C. State student and a Claflin University student were injured when Collier opened fire near Building K of the Hugine Suites Housing Complex, a co-ed dormitory for upperclassmen.

The shooting stemmed from an off-campus dispute.

In May 2018, Collier pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary. A judge sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years.

Also in 2018, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers charged Collier with possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carrying of a pistol and first-offense possession of a controlled substance.