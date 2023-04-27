John Wesley Scott’s family has been seeking justice in the five years since the 71-year-old Bowman man died in a head-on collision.

Zamal Ishme Allah Rivera, 43, of Wessex Drive, Wedgefield, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence resulting in death on Monday.

On Thursday, Rivera learned his fate.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced Rivera to 18 years in prison. Rivera was given credit for having already served 1,866 days, including time spent under house arrest.

Taylor said Rivera’s four prior DUI convictions influenced his sentence.

Before handing down Rivera’s sentence, Taylor listened to the pleas from Scott’s family and from the mother of Rivera’s children.

The collision that claimed John Scott’s life occurred at 9:29 p.m. on March 15, 2018 on U.S. Highway 178 near Black Pond Road.

Scott was driving a Chevrolet Colorado truck in the westbound lane when an eastbound GMC Yukon SUV, driven by Rivera, crossed the center line and struck the truck.

“It’s been five years, one month and 12 days. My family and I have been waiting for justice for five years, one month and 12 days,” said Taini Scott, one of the slain man’s daughters.

“March 15, 2018, the day that changed us forever,” she said. “The day that the head of our family was taken from us in a senseless act of selfishness.”

“My father was a man who lived the words, ‘May the work I’ve done speak for me,’” she said.

“He would give his all to anyone who was in need. He gave even when he didn’t necessarily have it to give. There are no words that I can say that even scratch the surface of the void that is left from his absence,” she said.

She went on to say, “For a long time, I’ve harbored a great deal of anger and hatred. I couldn’t understand why. Why my dad? Why did God allow this to happen to my family?”

“Only through my mom’s prayers, her continued and fervent prayer, was I able to remember whose I was and that he will never put more on us than we can bear,” she said.

“He wants us, as believers, to show patience in our pain,” she said.

State Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman, brother-in-law to John Scott’s wife, said, “He meant so much to so many individuals.”

Stephens said John Scott’s influence stretched beyond the communities of Bowman and St. George, and even farther into Orangeburg, Dorchester and Richland counties.

He spent decades as an art teacher in the public school system and was committed to civic and church involvement.

With his voice cracking with emotion, Stephens said, “I miss him. I ask God to help me to help my family and I ask God to have mercy on his (Rivera’s) soul.”

“At some point we will forgive … and life will go on,” he said.

Jamie Brooks, the mother of Rivera’s three children, told the court that his children often cry when they think about not having their father with them as they grow up. She told the court that the incident has been difficult for their family too.

Rivera’s attorney, public defender Jason Turnblad, told the court that his client had been undergoing counseling and attended Alcoholics Anonymous. He’d also been working some while under house arrest.

Before Taylor sentenced him, Rivera told the court that he didn’t mean to kill John Scott.

“That was not my intention,” he said.

He admitted that he was addicted to alcohol at that time, “but not anymore,” he said.

Taylor told Rivera, “I don’t have any doubt that you did not intend to cause the death of Mr. Scott.”