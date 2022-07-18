Man guilty in fatal crash; passenger died when vehicle hit semi in Santee

A 29-year-old is in prison after pleading guilty in an accident that killed one of his passengers.

Raheen Demontray Cokley, of 110 Greystone Circle, pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 18 months in prison and gave him credit for having already served two days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Cokley was under the influence while operating his vehicle on the morning of June 29, 2018.

He rear-ended a semi-truck, then struck a building and overturned on U.S. Highway 15 near Joel Drive in Santee around 4:25 a.m.

There were two passengers in Cokley’s vehicle.

The rear passenger, Edward D. Bailey of Eutawville, died at the scene. He’d turned 26 just eight days prior.

According to warrants, the front seat passenger was partially ejected. She sustained “numerous broken bones and other traumatic injuries,” warrants state.

Warrants also claim that Cokley “smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and was under the influence of alcohol or drugs or a combination of both.”

Cokley also faced one count each of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI.

Prosecutors dismissed those charges.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Larry Edward Chandler Jr., 69, of 27 Charlene Lane, Bishopville, pleaded guilty to first-offense fraudulent check valued at $1,000 or more.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for two years, suspended to five years of probation.

• Jennell Truewell, 33, of 705 Kings Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of second-degree assault and battery.

Dickson sentenced her to prison for five years, giving her credit for having already served 374 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Truewell’s charge of hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury.

• Molly Catherine Williams, 45, of 759 Water Tank Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to accessory before the fact to a felony.

Circuit Judge R. Markley Dennis Jr. sentenced her to 90 days in jail and gave her credit for time served.

• Charles Christopher Woods, 56, of 417 Hesseman Street, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent and use of vehicle without consent unconnected to any other crime.

Dennis sentenced him to prison for nine months, provided that after he served one day, the remainder of the sentence would be suspended to six months of probation.

Dennis gave Woods credit for having already served one day in jail.

• Terry Boyd, 48, of 107 Tony Drive, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to second or subsequent offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Circuit Judge Thomas L. Hughston sentenced Boyd to prison for 15 months provided that after he serves 328 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to two years of probation.

Hughston gave Boyd credit for having already served 328 days at in jail.

He also ordered Boyd to complete substance abuse counseling and complete the program at Turning Point.

Prosecutors dismissed Boyd’s charge of resisting arrest.