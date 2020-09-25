Man gets probation for shooting granddad in face

Before deputies arrived, then-Eutawville police chief Damien Hartwell had Jenkins detained.

Jenkins had tossed a silver handgun in the flower bed next to the front porch.

According to the incident report, Jenkins initially claimed someone else shot his grandfather, but his grandmother told deputies that Jenkins admitted to shooting his grandfather.

The grandmother told deputies she was in the master bedroom when she heard a gunshot near the kitchen.

She then walked toward the kitchen where she saw her grandson holding the handgun.

She attempted to get the gun from him and a struggle ensued, she said, according to the report.

Jenkins held the gun and went to the front porch.

Law enforcement found two brass 9mm shell casings and one live 9mm round near the porch. They found another 9mm brass shell casing in the hallway leading toward the kitchen and recovered the handgun in the flowerbed.

At Jenkins’ bond hearing the day after the shooting, his grandmother, wife to the man who was shot, explained quietly her grandson’s military service. She told the judge that the mental health system is broken.