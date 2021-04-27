Man gets prison for shooting another 4 times

A 21-year-old Orangeburg man is serving time in prison after he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature this month.
Isaac E. Davis, of 752 Bennett St., pleaded guilty to the charge stemming from an Oct. 30, 2019 when he used a handgun to shoot another man four times.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature instead.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to six years in prison, crediting him for having already served 527 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
He also ordered Davis to obtain his GED.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dropped Davis’s charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Davis also faced the charges of unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a violent felony.
Prosecutors dropped those two charges citing that he was improperly charged because he didn’t have a conviction of a violent felony.
At the time of the Oct. 30, 2019, shooting, Davis was on probation after he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery back on Feb. 28, 2019.
A heavily redacted Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report doesn’t provide many details about what happened in the Oct. 30, 2019 shooting incident.
A witness alleged Davis “looked at her and did a shushing motion when walking up to shoot” the Bennett Street man, the report states.
In other recent guilty pleas:
- Christopher Douglas Peagler, 32, of 2227 Unity Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued more than $10,000 and two counts of non-violent second-degree burglary.
Dickson sentenced him to six years in prison, suspended to 30 months of probation.
He credited Peagler for having already served 482 days at the OCDC.
He also ordered Peagler to pay restitution and stipulated that his probation term may end early once he pays restitution.
As part of Peagler’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less and criminal conspiracy.
On one of the second-degree burglary charges, a grand jury indicted him of first-degree burglary, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary instead.
That charge and the one for grand larceny stem from an Oct. 31, 2019, incident where he and co-defendants allegedly stole a golf cart from a Chokeberry Circle residence near Eutawville.
One of the other co-defendants, Roy Wilson Roberts, 50, of 125 Chokeberry Circle, pleaded guilty a few weeks prior to Peagler to first-offense third-degree burglary and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He also ordered Roberts to pay restitution.
Prosecutors also dismissed Roberts’s charge of criminal conspiracy.
Charges against the other co-defendants remain pending.
- Brandy Renee Fox, 40, of Free Moon Circle, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to petit larceny with enhancement.
Dickson sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation which includes going “directly from jail to long-term inpatient rehab,” he stipulated.
Fox’s charge stems from a Sept. 27, 2019 incident where she allegedly took a set of car keys and a cellphone, according to her indictment.
- David Ryan Jones, 34, of 501 Tradewinds St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to obtaining nonferrous metals and causing damage valued less than $5,000.
Dickson sentenced him to nine months in prison and revoked his probation.
He credited Jones for having already served 87 days at the OCDC.
According to Jones’s indictment, he allegedly unlawfully removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Jan. 17, 2021.
