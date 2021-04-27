Man gets prison for shooting another 4 times

A 21-year-old Orangeburg man is serving time in prison after he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature this month.

Isaac E. Davis, of 752 Bennett St., pleaded guilty to the charge stemming from an Oct. 30, 2019 when he used a handgun to shoot another man four times.

A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature instead.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to six years in prison, crediting him for having already served 527 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He also ordered Davis to obtain his GED.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dropped Davis’s charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Davis also faced the charges of unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Prosecutors dropped those two charges citing that he was improperly charged because he didn’t have a conviction of a violent felony.