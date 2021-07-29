Man gets 9 years in shooting death

A 57-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted armed robbery on July 22 in the 2017 shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Frazier.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Johnnie Lee Brown of Sprinkle Avenue to 115 months in prison, which is nine years and seven months.

Dickson also credited Brown for having already served 1,314 days, or three years and seven months, at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

A grand jury indicted Brown on his original charges of murder and armed robbery, but he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted armed robbery instead.

As part of Brown’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of kidnapping and possession of a stolen pistol.

When deputies arrived at Brown’s home on Dec. 16, 2017, they found Frazier lying on the road with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Orangeburg County EMS medics transported him to the Regional Medical Center, where he died.

A second victim, who was not injured, told deputies the night began when he allegedly gave Brown a ride to buy some crack cocaine, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.