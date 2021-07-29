Man gets 9 years in shooting death

A 57-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted armed robbery on July 22 in the 2017 shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Frazier.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Johnnie Lee Brown of Sprinkle Avenue to 115 months in prison, which is nine years and seven months.
Dickson also credited Brown for having already served 1,314 days, or three years and seven months, at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A grand jury indicted Brown on his original charges of murder and armed robbery, but he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted armed robbery instead.
As part of Brown’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of kidnapping and possession of a stolen pistol.
When deputies arrived at Brown’s home on Dec. 16, 2017, they found Frazier lying on the road with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
Orangeburg County EMS medics transported him to the Regional Medical Center, where he died.
A second victim, who was not injured, told deputies the night began when he allegedly gave Brown a ride to buy some crack cocaine, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The second victim said Brown began acting weird when he smoked the crack. He said the man then accused him of stealing money.
Brown allegedly forced the second victim inside the home and had him strip down before taking $25 from him.
The second victim went home, where he encountered Frazier. They decided to return to the residence to get the second victim’s money.
When they arrived there, Brown, while allegedly holding a gun, emerged from his home and began shooting, according to the second victim.
Officials say Frazier was armed and opened fire too.
Brown allegedly directed deputies to a box in the backyard where they found two weapons among leaves and other debris.
He alleged that he owned one of the guns and the other belonged to Frazier, the report said.
One of the firearms was reported stolen in Washington, D.C., the report stated.
