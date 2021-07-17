Man gets 7 years in prison for shootings

A 29-year-old Bowman man, accused of shooting at people in an Orangeburg club and a Bowman residence on Jan. 5, 2019, admitted his guilt in a recent term of Orangeburg County court.
Dajour Maurice Hall of 860 Rail St. pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a dwelling and four counts of first-degree assault and battery.
Circuit Judge Daniel Hall, no relation, sentenced him to seven years in prison.
He credited Dajour Hall for having already served 863 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Dajour Hall originally faced 10 counts of attempted murder in the cases.
As part of his plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree assault and battery and discharging a firearm into a dwelling instead.
Also as part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: four counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon by a person convicted of violent felony and two counts each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and malicious injury to personal property.
A magistrate dismissed one charge each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime during Dajour’s Hall preliminary hearing.
In other recent guilty pleas:
- Kamal Morton, 28, of 2542 Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first-offense failure to stop for blue light and second-offense driving under suspension (license not suspended for DUI).
Hall sentenced him to pay a fine of $600 and all court costs/fees by Oct. 1 or report to the OCDC for 60 days.
He credited Morton for having already served 18 months at the OCDC.
As part of Morton’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed three counts of possession with intent to distribute scheduled drugs and one count each of first-offense trafficking in more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams of heroin, first-offense trafficking in more than 28 grams but less than 100 grams of cocaine, first-offense trafficking in more than 28 grams of heroin and first-offense possession with intent to distribute narcotics.
- Michael Leon Mccay Morphy, 34 of 1580 Middleton St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to personal property valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and possession of implements capable of being used in a crime.
Hall sentenced him to three years in prison and credited him for having already served 232 days at the OCDC.
Morphy was originally charged with safecracking but pleaded guilty to malicious injury to personal property instead.
* Terion Furtick, 21, of 1274 Honeysuckle Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Hall sentenced him to five years in prison and provided that after he serves two years, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.
He credited Furtick for having already served 370 days at the OCDC.
Furtick faced the charge of attempted murder but pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a dwelling instead.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Furtick’s three charges of attempted murder.
He also faced the charge of possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, but Orangeburg County Magistrate Derrick Dash dismissed the charge on Dec. 10, 2020, at Furtick’s preliminary hearing.
- Mervin Washington, 51, of 652 Baxley Road, Bowman, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Hall sentenced him to 90 days at the OCDC, suspended to 18 months of probation.
As part of his probation, Washington must complete a batterer’s treatment program.
His probation term may end early upon the successful completion of the program.
Washington is not allowed to possess any ammunition or firearms for the next three years.
