Man gets 7 years in prison for shootings

A 29-year-old Bowman man, accused of shooting at people in an Orangeburg club and a Bowman residence on Jan. 5, 2019, admitted his guilt in a recent term of Orangeburg County court.

Dajour Maurice Hall of 860 Rail St. pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a dwelling and four counts of first-degree assault and battery.

Circuit Judge Daniel Hall, no relation, sentenced him to seven years in prison.

He credited Dajour Hall for having already served 863 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Dajour Hall originally faced 10 counts of attempted murder in the cases.

As part of his plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree assault and battery and discharging a firearm into a dwelling instead.

Also as part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: four counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon by a person convicted of violent felony and two counts each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and malicious injury to personal property.