A mother cried over the loss of her son in court on Monday.

“I have no more Sumo. There’s no more Sumo. May 10 will be three years since you took my son’s life!” Pertina Williams-Sanders said Monday afternoon in an Orangeburg courtroom.

Williams-Sanders’ son, Na’Ja Shelby Sanders, affectionately known as “Sumo,” was shot in the back of the head by Kari Kayshon Ryant on May 10, 2020.

In October, an Orangeburg County jury found Ryant guilty of murdering Sanders. On Monday afternoon, Ryant appeared before Circuit Judge Heath Taylor for sentencing.

Williams-Sanders still doesn’t know why Ryant took her son’s life. Sanders and Ryant were both 17 at the time.

They were friends.

“Sumo was your right-hand man! I don’t even hate you, Kari, but why you did that, Kari? Why you kill my boy, Kari?” Williams-Sanders said before Taylor sentenced Ryant, now 20.

“I treated you like mine, Kari. When you said you want it, I made sure you and Sumo got it! You just left my house and you kill my boy!” the distraught mother pleaded in court.

Ryant didn’t look her direction as she made her appeal before Taylor.

Moments earlier, Ryant decided to represent himself during his sentencing hearing, rather than have court-appointed attorney Justin Kata represent him.

Williams-Sanders told Ryant, “And then you sitting up in here acting like you want to be a lawyer.”

“I don’t got nobody else but Sumo and his brother,” she added.

Willie Stokes, who used to run a daycare center with his wife, told the court that he first met Ryant when he was 2 weeks old.

Stokes claimed Ryant learned to read by age 3.

He said Ryant also helped other children along the way.

By 17, however, Ryant had only completed the ninth grade before dropping out of high school.

First Circuit Deputy Solicitor Tommy Scott told the court that at one point, Ryant’s mother spoke with the family court prosecutor about filing paperwork deeming her son incorrigible.

“She wanted to file incorrigible paperwork to try to get him some guidance, to try to help him out,” Scott said.

Scott said Ryant had tried living in a group home, but it didn’t work out.

He also said Ryant was supposed to participate in a drug treatment program, but he refused to do it.

Ultimately, Ryant served some time at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.

“Nothing worked,” Scott said.

Two months prior to Sanders’ slaying, Ryant received a probation sentence from family court, Scott said.

Dennis Green, who said he’s Ryant’s uncle, told the court that he wants his nephew to finish school and be productive while he’s serving time in prison.

He also asked the court to order Ryant to undergo counseling and rehabilitation.

Ryant faced life in prison, but Taylor sentenced him to 50 years instead.

“The circumstances of this event are just horrible,” Taylor told him.

“You executed a man. You shot him in the back of the head,” he said.

“There’s no evidence that anybody put you up to it, but I don’t have any doubt somebody did,” Taylor told him.

“This wasn’t like a heat of passion type of thing. It was planned. It was premeditated and it was an execution-style killing,” he said.

On May 10, 2020, a passerby discovered Sanders’ lifeless body lying in the roadway on Whitman Street near Plywood Street, according to the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The passerby called for help and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded within moments.

On the night of Sanders’ killing, Ryant surrendered to ODPS officers for questioning.

During interviews with investigators, Ryant allegedly told them that he and Sanders parted ways shortly before the killing took place.

But ODPS obtained surveillance video that told a different story.

Video showed Ryant and Sanders walking near the scene of the shooting.

It also showed Ryant fleeing the scene the moment Sanders was shot, according to the solicitor’s office.

Investigators say Ryant used his cellphone to search the internet about how to remove gunshot residue several hours after he shot and killed Sanders.

If Ryant serves the full 50 years, he’ll turn 70 before he’s released from prison.