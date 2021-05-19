Man gets 150-day sentence in Neeses home invasion

A Columbia man pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery and violent second-degree burglary charges stemming from a Dec. 2, 2020 home invasion in Neeses.
Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced 40-year-old Byron Dwayne Felder last week to 15 years in prison.
Once the Woodtrail Drive man completes 150 days in prison, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.
She also stipulated that Felder must undergo random drug and alcohol testing.
As part of Felder’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.
Prosecutors dismissed two other charges – kidnapping and criminal conspiracy – because the victim is deceased. The 22-year-old man died in early January 2021.
A grand jury indicted Felder on his original charge of first-degree burglary, but he pleaded guilty to violent second-degree burglary instead.
Charges are pending against Felder’s two co-defendants: Jaquan Tyrique Jackson, 22, of 3434 Laurens Road Apt. 214, Greenville, and Marquis Quinteris Williams, 24, of 408 Palmetto Drive Apt. 15, North.
Warrants charged each of the three men with the same offenses.
They are accused of taking part in a home invasion.
The resident alleged Jackson knocked on his side door and asked to use the phone because his car broke down.
The man told deputies that he was familiar with Jackson from school, so he opened the door.
When he opened the door, Jackson, Felder and Williams allegedly pushed him out of the way and came inside.
The man claims the intruders pushed him to the floor and beat him in the head with their guns.
One of the men allegedly went into the man’s bedroom and took $2,000 that was on his bed and took his Apple iPhone from his pocket.
The man said the men left and he drove toward Orangeburg to get help.
In other guilty pleas:
• Stanley Earl Mcpherson Jr., 32, of 2005 Hampton Ave., North Charleston, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more and second or subsequent offense of failure to stop for blue lights.
Murphy sentenced Mcpherson to four years in prison. He was given credit for having already served 90 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
As part of Mcpherson’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped his charge of second or subsequent offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.
The incident occurred on June 11, 2019.
• Aaron Scott Edgerley, 28, of 1247 Enlow Court, Summerton, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of narcotics.
Murphy sentenced him to time served of 205 days in jail.
As part of Edgerley’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of first-offense possession of narcotics.
The charges stem from a June 20, 2016 incident.
