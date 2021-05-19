Man gets 150-day sentence in Neeses home invasion

They are accused of taking part in a home invasion.

The resident alleged Jackson knocked on his side door and asked to use the phone because his car broke down.

The man told deputies that he was familiar with Jackson from school, so he opened the door.

When he opened the door, Jackson, Felder and Williams allegedly pushed him out of the way and came inside.

The man claims the intruders pushed him to the floor and beat him in the head with their guns.

One of the men allegedly went into the man’s bedroom and took $2,000 that was on his bed and took his Apple iPhone from his pocket.

The man said the men left and he drove toward Orangeburg to get help.

In other guilty pleas:

• Stanley Earl Mcpherson Jr., 32, of 2005 Hampton Ave., North Charleston, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more and second or subsequent offense of failure to stop for blue lights.

Murphy sentenced Mcpherson to four years in prison. He was given credit for having already served 90 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.