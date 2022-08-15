Man fires at security officer stationed at county school district property

A man fired a gun at a security guard on Orangeburg County School District owned property around midnight Friday.

An Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer was dispatched to assist the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at the Nix Building at 770 Stilton Road in reference to a subject discharging a handgun at a security guard, according to an Orangeburg DPS incident report.

The security officer informed law enforcement that a subject came onto the property and argued with him before presenting and shooting the gun, the report said.

After discharging the gun, the subject got into a silver Nissan Rogue with a handicap placard and drove down Felder Street to a residence, according to the report.

Several spent 40-caliber shells casings were located at the intersection of Felder Street and Nix Road, according to the report.

During the course of the investigation, the vehicle was located at a residence. The resident informed law enforcement that her son stayed at her residence on a regular basis but she was unaware if he was in the residence because she was sleeping, according to the report.

The Nix property is used by the OCSD as office space. In addition, meetings and conferences are held in the training center on the backside of the campus.

The incident is under investigation by law enforcement.

In other reports:

A Vance man needed medical treatment after he was pistol whipped Friday while at a Vance bar.

The man said he was at the Gatlin Street bar when he was struck in the back of a head with a stainless 357 Magnum and then was struck in the eye with the firearm.

The man was knocked unconscious due to the blows and was taken home by his cousin. Upon arriving to his house, the man went to the RMC for his injuries.

The responding deputy observed the victim had five staples in his head and that his left eye was swollen with stitches.

A Vance man's residence was struck with gunfire late Friday night.

The man said he heard the discharging of a firearm in rapid succession around 10 p.m. The gunfire caused about $1,000 worth of damage to walls of the Soggie Lane residence.

An Orangeburg man reported his $6,000 2004 gray Ford Ranger was missing from his Myers Road property when he returned to the residence Aug. 13 after about a month absence.

A Cope man reported his 2005 GMC Sierra truck was stolen Saturday night. The truck was valued at $13,000.

A banana was the weapon of choice when an argument between two waiters at an Orangeburg restaurant took an unusual turn.

The two employees had a disagreement about the number of tables each had to serve during their respective shifts. The two were standing near the kitchen when the banana was hurled, striking the victim in the abdomen.

The victim was not injured and the subject was sent home because of the incident. The victim said she did not wish to pursue charges.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A vehicle that struck and damaged an Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities utility pole early Sunday morning was later found parked at an Orangeburg apartment complex.

An Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted a gold Chevy Tahoe at the Palmetto Place Apartments on Columbia Road with "large splintered pieces of wood" on the hood near the windshield wipers, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The sheriff's deputy called DPS and advised that he believed the vehicle was the one that hit the utility pole.

The vehicle had severe front end damage and the air bags had deployed, according to the report.

The utility pole, which is believed to have been struck shortly after 5:41 a.m. Sunday, was located at Columbia Road and Carolina Avenue.

The top half of the pole was suspended by electrical lines, the midsection was laying on the ground and the bottom section of the pole was in the ground, according to the report.

The incident caused about 200 customers to lose power for about five hours, according to DPU officials.

Pieces of chrome and a lower front portion of the vehicle's bumper were found farther down Columbia Road.

The bumper found on the road was brought to the incident location and matched the vehicle, according to the incident report.

The estimated damage was $500.

In other reports:

Gunshots were fired on Carolina Avenue in Orangeburg Sunday morning.

Residents in the 1400 block of Carolina said they heard three shots fired. Two 9 millimeter Lugar shell casings were found on the scene.