Man facing multiple drug charges; Orangeburg County sheriff: officer assaulted

An Orangeburg County man is accused of assaulting an officer during a traffic stop. He’s also facing several drug-related charges.

“This shows just how dangerous even a traffic stop can be,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a press release.

“A traffic violation turned into drugs, weapons and drug paraphernalia, a ‘little black book’ and an assault on one of my officers,” Ravenell said.

Andrew Corey Easterlin, 23, formerly of an Orangeburg address, has been charged with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute various narcotics, including oxycodone and amphetamine.

Easterlin is further charged with trafficking methamphetamine and assault on a police officer while resisting arrest.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators noted the smell of marijuana coming from a vehicle they had just stopped, Ravenell said.

The operator of the vehicle allegedly began resisting when ordered out of the vehicle, grabbing one of the officers by the neck.

An inspection of the vehicle allegedly resulted in the discovery of various narcotics, two handguns, cash, digital scales and a grinder, among other things.

Ravenell said the discovery in the vehicle of a book allegedly containing the names of customers who owe and have paid for drugs from Easterlin will be invaluable for narcotics operations in the future.

The sheriff claims gift cards and checks from these clients were accepted as a form of payment. They were also seized.