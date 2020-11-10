Man facing 3 attempted murder charges; suspect allegedly fired at deputies, juvenile shot

An Orangeburg man has been charged in a July vehicle chase that ended with shots being fired at county deputies.

”This individual shot one juvenile and endangered the lives of my deputies and the lives of anyone near his path,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“After this one senseless act, he’s going to have a long time to think about how to act in society,” Ravenell said.

Alexander Haigler, 18, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

At about 11 p.m. July 7, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies were near Belleville Road when they noticed a red Honda with only one headlight, according to a sheriff’s office release.

Deputies decided to make a traffic stop when the vehicle swerved over into oncoming traffic.

The Honda initially appeared to be pulling over into a nearby business but missed the entrance before running onto a curb.

At that point, another deputy joined the pursuit. They traveled east on Whittaker Parkway toward Five Chop Road.