Man faces three attempted murder charges in Orangeburg County shooting; sheriff says shooting stemmed from drug dispute

One woman was shot in the head.

Another woman was shot in the arm and torso.

And a third woman was targeted, but the bullet missed, according to warrants.

Jamal Jabbar Brown, 29, was taken into custody in the shooting incident on Monday following a four-hour manhunt. He was found in a wooded area just north of the scene.

He’s now charged with possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and three counts of attempted murder. He has addresses in Orangeburg and Newberry.

He remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

“This individual created a standoff after he opened fire in a home where several people were inside,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Two of the occupants were hit, both seriously injured, and this being over a dispute about drugs.”

The incident unfolded on Whitford Stage Road, just outside of Orangeburg, around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

One of the women called her father to report that Brown was outside of the residence with a gun, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. He called the sheriff’s office.