Man faces three attempted murder charges in Orangeburg County shooting; sheriff says shooting stemmed from drug dispute

One woman was shot in the head.
Another woman was shot in the arm and torso.
And a third woman was targeted, but the bullet missed, according to warrants.
Jamal Jabbar Brown, 29, was taken into custody in the shooting incident on Monday following a four-hour manhunt. He was found in a wooded area just north of the scene.
He’s now charged with possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and three counts of attempted murder. He has addresses in Orangeburg and Newberry.
He remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
“This individual created a standoff after he opened fire in a home where several people were inside,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Two of the occupants were hit, both seriously injured, and this being over a dispute about drugs.”
The incident unfolded on Whitford Stage Road, just outside of Orangeburg, around 8:15 a.m. Monday.
One of the women called her father to report that Brown was outside of the residence with a gun, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. He called the sheriff’s office.
When the first deputy arrived at the scene, he saw a woman at the home who “gave nervous cues that something was wrong by hiding her hand in front of her torso to signal that something was going on inside of the residence,” the report states.
The deputy heard her say, “He has a gun.”
As a deputy approached a ramp at the front of the home, a different woman exited the front door and then hurried back inside, closing the door behind her.
The deputy then heard screaming and multiple gunshots.
In just seconds, two women, a man and a dog were seen “frantically coming out of the front door,” the report says.
The deputy retreated to a tree and later his patrol car as he waited for additional officers to respond to the scene.
He also asked dispatchers to page the SWAT team due to Brown possibly barricading himself in a bedroom.
Orangeburg County EMS was also on standby.
Once officers set up a perimeter around the home, some made entry into the home.
Deputies and officers then removed the injured women from inside of the home as Brown remained at large.
An uninjured woman who was in the home at the time of the shooting told deputies that Brown had a verbal altercation that turned physical with the woman whom he allegedly shot in the head.
If convicted, Brown faces up to 30 years in prison for each attempted murder charge.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
