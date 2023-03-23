A 22-year-old accused of having sex with a 12-year-old girl is facing an additional charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Landin Nathaniel Crosby of Clifton Drive, Estill, was charged by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. He was 21 when the incidents allegedly occurred.

The new Orangeburg County warrant accuses Crosby of taking the girl to the parking lot of Zaxby’s, located at 3591 St. Matthews Road, on either Dec. 26 or Dec. 27, 2022 and having sex with her.

Warrants claim Crosby admitted to having sex with the girl.

A circuit judge may consider setting Crosby’s bond at a later date.

He’s already facing the following charges in Calhoun County: two counts each of kidnapping and criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between ages 11 to 14.

The accuser is the same in the Orangeburg and Calhoun county cases.

Crosby allegedly reached out to the girl through the social media application Snapchat, according to incident reports from Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

She told him multiple times that she was 12, a report claims.

She alleges Crosby told her he didn’t care about her age.

One of the Calhoun County incidents allegedly occurred on Dec. 26, 2022 and the other on Jan. 19, 2023.

In the Jan. 19 incident, warrants claim that Crosby lured the girl from her house during the night “with the intent of unlawfully having sexual activity” with her.

He allegedly drove her in his Cadillac to the back parking lot of the St. Matthews Family Dollar, located at 625 Harry C. Raysor Street.

She claimed Crosby sexually assaulted her in the back of his Cadillac there, the incident report states.

For the Calhoun County charges, Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom set Crosby’s bond at $100,000. He posted bond the next day.

The girl’s parents reported the allegations on Feb. 2 after learning about them.

If Crosby is convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison if a judge sentences him to two consecutive 30-year terms in prison on both counts of kidnapping alone.