Man faces murder, robbery charges in Calhoun County; suspect’s nephew accused of accessory

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says it took a murder suspect into custody following a two-and-a-half-hour standoff.
Jason Harris Peele of Swansea is accused of killing 45-year-old Jason Adams Geiger on Sunday.
“It appears that this whole situation began with an apparent dispute over money,” Sheriff Thomas Summers said.
“Any killing is senseless, but this situation had the makings to become very dangerous for my men and the community. I am glad we were able to bring the standoff to an end before anyone else got hurt,” he added.
Peele, 34, of 937 Hydrick Road, is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-offense distribution of methamphetamine.
Peele’s nephew, 18-year-old Logan Robert Givens of 137 Dry Swamp Road, Cordova, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to armed robbery.
Geiger’s death was discovered Sunday evening after his brother and another witness arrived at Geiger’s Jumper Station Road home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
They claimed they saw Peele “walking/limping from the outbuilding and getting into the passenger side” of a vehicle.
They also alleged Peele “threw his hand up and waved at” Geiger’s brother, the report states. The vehicle “then left the yard at a noticeably high rate of speed.”
Geiger’s brother and the other witness didn’t think anything off it, and went into the house to eat dinner with Geiger’s mother.
During dinner, someone asked if anyone had been shooting a gun outside because they’d heard about four or five shots coming from the outbuilding area, the report states.
The brother went to the building and found Geiger’s body. His pants pockets were turned inside out.
Warrants allege that Givens was waiting in a vehicle when Peele allegedly shot Geiger.
Givens heard several gunshots after Peele went into Geiger’s workshop, his arrest warrant claims.
When Peele came out of the workshop, he allegedly told Givens, “Go! Go! Go!”
Givens asked Peele what happened and Peele responded, “You heard the gunshots. There’s nothing for me to explain,” warrants allege.
Givens allegedly accepted $100 for transporting Peele and helping him burn his clothes.
Deputies reported taking Peele into custody at a Murph Mill Road residence after a standoff on Sunday.
After they entered the home, deputies located Peele in the closet of one of the spare rooms, an incident report said. K-9 Angus helped with the search.
A search of Peele resulted in $341 hidden in a sock.
When deputies searched the Murph Mill Road home, they located methamphetamine in a bag on a plate in one room, a bag on a plate in another room and in a larger bag on Peele’s person, warrants allege.
The total weight of the methamphetamine is 3.4 grams.
If convicted of murder, Peele faces 30 years to life in prison.
Givens turned himself in on Tuesday.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said Geiger’s death remains under investigation.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.