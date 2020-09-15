Man faces murder, robbery charges in Calhoun County; suspect’s nephew accused of accessory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says it took a murder suspect into custody following a two-and-a-half-hour standoff.

Jason Harris Peele of Swansea is accused of killing 45-year-old Jason Adams Geiger on Sunday.

“It appears that this whole situation began with an apparent dispute over money,” Sheriff Thomas Summers said.

“Any killing is senseless, but this situation had the makings to become very dangerous for my men and the community. I am glad we were able to bring the standoff to an end before anyone else got hurt,” he added.

Peele, 34, of 937 Hydrick Road, is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-offense distribution of methamphetamine.

Peele’s nephew, 18-year-old Logan Robert Givens of 137 Dry Swamp Road, Cordova, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to armed robbery.

Geiger’s death was discovered Sunday evening after his brother and another witness arrived at Geiger’s Jumper Station Road home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.