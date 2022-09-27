Man faces kidnap, drug charges; suspect reached $650,000 settlement with Orangeburg

A man who received a $650,000 settlement with the City of Orangeburg over a police officer’s use of force is now accused of keeping a woman trapped in a car against her will.

Clarence Gailyard, 59, of Gilford Street, St. Matthews is charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, resisting arrest, first-offense trafficking in 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams of cocaine base and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The incident began as both Gailyard and a woman were at a Chestnut Street club in St. Matthews during the early morning hours on Sunday, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The two knew each other, and Gailyard allegedly asked the woman to get into his 2008 black BMW.

She voluntarily got into his car, the report states.

Gailyard allegedly began to drive the woman away from the club. The woman told deputies she asked him multiple times to let her out of his car, but she claims he refused.

The woman called 911, but pretended to be on the phone with her mother instead.

A dispatcher was able to provide law enforcement with detailed information about the car’s whereabouts due to the pings coming from the woman’s cellphone, the report states.

A St. Matthews police officer stopped the BMW at the intersection of First Street and Liberty Street.

The woman was able to get out of the car and to the safety of deputies.

She claims that she saw Gailyard at the club with a firearm, but that he didn’t threaten her with any weapon or physically hold her when she was with him in his car.

When deputies attempted to take Gailyard into custody, he allegedly pulled away from them and told them he was not going to be arrested.

Deputies said they had to physically place Gailyard in the backseat of a patrol vehicle. They claim he smelled like alcohol.

When deputies searched his car, they allegedly found a .380-caliber semi-automatic Smith & Wesson pistol on the driver’s seat. One round was in the chamber and two rounds were in an attached magazine.

Deputies also claim they found a glass jar containing: 41.1 grams of crack cocaine, small tied bags containing 2.4 grams of powder cocaine, one Oxycodone pill and a quarter, warrants allege.

A deputy took Gailyard to the Regional Medical Center to get checked out before taking him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

At RMC, Gailyard was “hostile, cursing and not complying with commands from medical staff or I,” a deputy claimed in his report.

The same deputy also claims, “During the hospital visit, Mr. Gailyard threatened to kill me and attempted to bribe the hospital security guard by offering him $3,000 to punch me.”

A Calhoun County magistrate set Gailyard’s bond at $440,000 on Monday, according to Capt. Jimmy Orso.

Gailyard was already out on bond on the following charges stemming from a June 11 arrest in Orangeburg County: second-offense DUI less than .10, second-offense DUS license not suspended for DUI, open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of a pistol, possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a violent felony, first-offense trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams and first-offense possession of cocaine.

In November 2021, the City of Orangeburg reached a settlement with Gailyard for $650,000 involving a case with former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer David Lance Dukes.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged Dukes, 39, of Orangeburg, with first-degree assault and battery in the days following a July 2021 encounter with Gailyard. The charge is pending.

Dukes responded to a report of a person with a gun. No gun was found.

A S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrant alleges Dukes approached Gailyard “who was on his hands and knees. While the victim was in a defenseless position on his hands and knees, Officer Dukes raised his right leg and forcibly stomped with his boot on the victim’s neck and/or head area. The force of the blow caused the victim’s head to strike the concrete. The victim suffered a contusion to his forehead and was transported by EMS.”

Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, who represented Gailyard in the civil case against the city of Orangeburg, doesn’t represent him on any criminal charges, he said on Tuesday.

If Gailyard is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.