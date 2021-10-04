Man faces attempted murder charge; police: injured wife was caretaker for 80-year-old

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He requested transportation to the hospital to get checked out because he was having difficulty breathing, the report states.

The HHPD placed the husband in emergency protective custody “due to him shooting his caregiver, not having another caregiver (and) along with this health of not being able to take care of himself,” the report states.

A medical helicopter flew the wife to a Columbia-area trauma hospital.

Detter said the husband and wife both have early stage Alzheimer’s disease.

Back on Aug. 18, the couple’s son reported that the husband went missing.

The husband left the home at 8 a.m. for an appointment.

When he’d not arrived by 10 p.m., the son called law enforcement.

At 12:30 a.m. the next day, a dispatcher notified the HHPD that the Georgia State Patrol found Wolfe.

He was “disoriented and trying to drive back to Holly Hill,” the report states.

He didn’t have any money and had about one-eighth of a tank of gas.

His son picked him up.