Man faces attempted murder charge; police: injured wife was caretaker for 80-year-old

A Holly Hill couple remains hospitalized after the wife was shot in her upper torso, according to Holly Hill Police Chief Josh Detter.
Lewis Bellinger Wolfe Sr., 80, is facing the charge of attempted murder, Detter said. Detter plans to serve him with the warrant on Tuesday.
Wolfe’s 75-year-old wife is improving, Detter added.
Wolfe called 911 at 10:27 p.m. Saturday and allegedly admitted that he shot his wife, Detter said.
A Holly Hill officer and an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at the Russell Street residence and saw Wolfe sitting in a recliner.
Detter discovered an unlocked door and found the wife on the living room floor with blood beside her, the report states.
The husband had a gun next to him.
Officers secured the gun and asked the husband what happened.
According to the incident report, the husband allegedly told officers that his wife was “bugging him about food” and “kept hitting” him with a broom.
The wife is the husband’s caregiver, the report states. He is also a hospice patient.
The husband has stage four cancer and uses supplemental oxygen.
He requested transportation to the hospital to get checked out because he was having difficulty breathing, the report states.
The HHPD placed the husband in emergency protective custody “due to him shooting his caregiver, not having another caregiver (and) along with this health of not being able to take care of himself,” the report states.
A medical helicopter flew the wife to a Columbia-area trauma hospital.
Detter said the husband and wife both have early stage Alzheimer’s disease.
Back on Aug. 18, the couple’s son reported that the husband went missing.
The husband left the home at 8 a.m. for an appointment.
When he’d not arrived by 10 p.m., the son called law enforcement.
At 12:30 a.m. the next day, a dispatcher notified the HHPD that the Georgia State Patrol found Wolfe.
He was “disoriented and trying to drive back to Holly Hill,” the report states.
He didn’t have any money and had about one-eighth of a tank of gas.
His son picked him up.
Back on Dec. 3, 2019, the wife went missing without warning, according to the HHPD.
By the following day at noon, Detter reported that she’d been located and was safe.
If Lewis Wolfe Sr. is convicted of attempted murder, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
