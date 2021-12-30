Man dies following Cordova shooting

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night shooting in Cordova as a homicide, according to spokesperson Richard Walker.

“The investigation is aggressively ongoing,” he said on Wednesday.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet provided the name of the shooting victim.

Walker said deputies were called to 148 Petunia Court at 9:39 p.m. Monday for a report of gunfire.

As a deputy responded to the scene, he radioed to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers for backup.

The deputy reported someone was still shooting as officers were on their way.

Officers found the fatally wounded man on the ground, in the doorway of a silver Honda Accord, according to an ODPS incident report.

The Accord had several bullet holes, the report states.

The man had a gunshot wound to the right side of his upper back and another one to his lower back.

Another man had a gunshot wound to his arm.

He and another man were standing on the porch of a nearby home. They yelled to officers that someone tried to rob them and then gave a description of the person.

Another officer radioed that he saw a man “wearing all black acting suspicious” walking in the area of Frazier Street and Cannon Bridge Road, the report states.

He detained the man until deputies arrived. An officer noticed an abrasion on the man and took him to the Regional Medical Center.

Orangeburg County EMS took the two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital.

As of late Thursday, no one has been charged in the shooting.

