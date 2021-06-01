Man dies during chase by SCHP in Orangeburg County; 39-year-old allegedly fled traffic stop

A 39-year-old Bowman man died after his vehicle crashed into some trees as he was being chased by the S.C. Highway Patrol on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement reports.

Jerry Delmar Sweeper, of 610 Moss St., “died of multiple blunt force injuries due to the motor vehicle collision,” Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

Fogle said Sweeper’s manner of death is accidental.

Sweeper was operating a 2003 white Saturn L200 when he approached a traffic safety checkpoint conducted by the S.C. Highway Patrol at the intersection of Homestead Road and Winter Creek Road in Bowman, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Sweeper allegedly told a trooper that he needed to pull to the edge of the road to retrieve his driver’s license.

The trooper reported that Sweeper, instead, “sped away down Winter Creek Road.”

The trooper pursued the Saturn down Winter Creek Road and across Arista Road before the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck some trees, the report said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office traffic reconstruction team is investigating the incident at the request of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.