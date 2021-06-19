 Skip to main content
Man crashes SUV into Denmark house
An Orangeburg man is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing his SUV into a Denmark house early Saturday.

Ronald Demetris Williams, 29, of Orangeburg and Bamberg is facing charges of failure to stop for blue lights, habitual traffic offender and second-offense driving under the influence, according to Corporal Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

No one was injured, Southern said.

Southern said around 2:30 a.m., a trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 1998 Chevrolet Suburban allegedly driven by Williams.

Williams allegedly fled from the trooper, Southern said.

He said the pursuit lasted for about one minute and ended when the Suburban collided with a house at U.S. Highway 78 and Church Street.

Law enforcement transported Williams to the Bamberg County Detention Center.

If convicted, Williams faces up to five years in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

