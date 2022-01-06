Man claims Neeses woman’s friends beat him; SUV stolen

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A St. Matthews man reported that his brother’s SUV was stolen in Neeses during a trip to meet a woman he knew from Facebook, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man said he went to the woman’s home on Dec. 29. He parked his brother’s 2007 black Ford Explorer nearby.

The man alleges two of the woman’s male friends beat him until he was unconscious.

He woke up the next morning in a field off of Neeses Camp Road and his brother’s SUV was missing, the report said.

The Neeses woman told deputies she didn’t have any guests at her home on the night of Dec. 29, the report said.

The incident remains under investigation.

In other reports:

• The following items were reported stolen on Dec. 30 from a Bonneville Drive home in Orangeburg: eight pairs Nike Air Jordan sneakers, two pairs of Nike Air Max sneakers, a 75-inch Samsung television, a Bulova watch, a Citizen watch, a Sony PlayStation5 and a MacPro Smart Pure I sound bar.

The items are valued at $8,840.

• Someone stole DJ equipment – consisting of a microphone and turntables – and an Apple MacBook from a Trebie Road residence in Orangeburg. The theft was reported on Tuesday.

The items are valued at $3,100.

• Someone stole an unsecured 2010 silver Lincoln MKS from an Eagle Run Drive property in Cordova on Wednesday, according to an incident report.

The MKS owner attempted to warm the interior by leaving the engine running for a few minutes, the report said.

When she returned to her car, it wasn’t there.

The car is valued at $6,000.

• The following items were stolen from a Planters Trace Road property in Santee: a Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower, a Craftsman riding lawnmower, an iron wood stove, a Craftsman table saw, a Troy-Bilt planter and a red, heavy-duty trailer with three tires.

The theft was reported on Wednesday.

The stolen items are valued at $6,900.

