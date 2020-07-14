Man claims gang members assaulted him

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man told officers just before 5 a.m. Tuesday that a gang of males assaulted him on Monday evening because he was wearing “the wrong color” on that side of town, an incident report states.
He told officers the incident happened near the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Colleton Street between 6 and 7 p.m., but he was able to break free from them because he used brass knuckles.
Officers didn’t see any visible injuries on him when they encountered him walking barefoot at Broughton Street and Ellis Avenue.
He also told officers he didn’t call law enforcement immediately after the assault because he didn’t want to file a report or pursue charges.
Officers searched him and his camouflage book bag and found the brass knuckles in his front pocket and some marijuana residue on a grinder, a Black & Mild cigar piece containing one partially consumed marijuana cigar and a spoon with white residue on it inside of his book bag.
Officers gave him a warning for the drug paraphernalia.
He alleges that the gang who assaulted him were members of the Bloods because they were wearing red clothing. He was wearing blue clothing, he told officers.
He also told officers that he belongs to a gang he founded called “SSBG,” but he’s the only member, the incident report states.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a Cordova father called deputies after discovering that his 13-year-old daughter had received sexually explicit videos from males in her Facebook Messenger application on her phone.
He said that his daughter denied asking for the videos and had no part in requesting them, the report states.
A deputy reviewed the origin of one of the videos and determined it to be from Jamaica.
The father told the deputy that he was certain his daughter received similar videos from males in South Carolina too.
He took the phone away from his daughter for the time being.
The investigations division is handling the case.
