Man claims gang members assaulted him

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man told officers just before 5 a.m. Tuesday that a gang of males assaulted him on Monday evening because he was wearing “the wrong color” on that side of town, an incident report states.

He told officers the incident happened near the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Colleton Street between 6 and 7 p.m., but he was able to break free from them because he used brass knuckles.

Officers didn’t see any visible injuries on him when they encountered him walking barefoot at Broughton Street and Ellis Avenue.

He also told officers he didn’t call law enforcement immediately after the assault because he didn’t want to file a report or pursue charges.

Officers searched him and his camouflage book bag and found the brass knuckles in his front pocket and some marijuana residue on a grinder, a Black & Mild cigar piece containing one partially consumed marijuana cigar and a spoon with white residue on it inside of his book bag.

Officers gave him a warning for the drug paraphernalia.