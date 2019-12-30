An Orangeburg man has been charged and woman is being sought after they allegedly led deputies on a high-speed vehicle pursuit.
“These individuals chose to flee, chose to endanger anyone in their path, chose to put the lives of residents in our community in danger,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
“As long as I can help it, they’ll find out there’s consequences for their choice,” he said.
Ravenell said 24-year-old Demetrius Hampton has been charged with failure to stop for a blue light, no injury, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Deputies say they spotted a woman wanted on several warrants inside a silver Honda at an Orangeburg traffic light on Dec. 26.
Lakeisha Shuler, 32, of Orangeburg is wanted on outstanding General Sessions bench warrants, including possession of a stolen vehicle and identity fraud.
When deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, it sped away, leading them on a chase that at times exceeded 100 mph.
The Honda was found abandoned in a field off Langley Road where investigators allege Hampton and the woman fled into a nearby wooded area.
Hampton was taken into custody the following day.
Bond was set on Hampton over the weekend at $10,000 personal recognizance.
Investigators say they found a loaded handgun inside the Honda before it was towed.
Anyone who has information on Shuler’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.
