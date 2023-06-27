A Manning man is accused of soliciting a minor for sex, encouraging the minor to produce child sexual abuse material and sending sexually explicit images to a minor, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.

Justin Divon Lindsay, 30, of Dudie Court, is charged with:

• One count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment if he’s convicted.

• One count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment if he’s convicted.

• One count of dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment if he’s convicted.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's Office took Lindsay into custody on Monday.

Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service, both also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators with the Manning Police Department, Clarendon Police Department and Clarendon County Detention Center also assisted with the investigation.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.