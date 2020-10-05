 Skip to main content
Man charged with possession of marijuana, meth
Man charged with possession of marijuana, meth

Cops illustration

St. Matthews Police Department

On Sept. 28, an officer stopped a white Chevrolet Trailblazer for an illegal turn from Harry C. Raysor Drive and Bridge Street. T

The vehicle was driven by an Eastover man with a female passenger. A search of the vehicle yielded 2.0 grams of marijuana and 2.7 grams of methamphetamine, for which he was issued a citation.

In an unrelated incident on Sept. 27, an officer stopped a grey Jaguar with an expired license plate at US 601 and Preference Road. Sgt. Britt found the driver, an Orangeburg man, was under suspension for unpaid property taxes and suspension and the vehicle was unlicensed. He was issued a citation and given a court date.

