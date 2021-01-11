Man charged with exposing himself in Orangeburg store

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 41-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of exposing himself to a customer and employee inside of Dollar Tree, located at 1270 John C. Calhoun Dr.

The man is facing the misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and simple possession of marijuana.

A customer reported Thursday morning that a man wearing a neon jacket allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her.

She then told a cashier.

The cashier said the man then approached the cash register and pulled her hand toward him, but she pulled it back. She alleged he then exposed himself to her, too.

The next day, the man returned to the store. Officers responded and took him into custody.

The report alleges the man admitted exposing himself and said he shouldn’t have done it.

In an unrelated incident, Hertz Car Rental, located at 907 Chestnut Street, reported Wednesday that an Elloree woman allegedly didn’t return a 2021 black Honda that she’d rented on Aug. 19.

The vehicle is valued at $15,000.

